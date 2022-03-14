‘Never got a chance’: Basketball player identified as fatal stabbing victim
“He had such a raw passion that shone through every time we spoke about basketball and life – I told him to select his flights and get moving, he was pumped.
Loading
“I am still in a bit of shock to be truthful. Alier will always be a part of our program, we will honour his legacy that he never got a chance to start … again it is more about his immediate family right now.”
Basketball WA common operations supervisor Adam Bowler described Mr Riak as somebody who was not solely a proficient younger basketballer, “but also a great character”.
“He was a former WA high-performance state team athlete who excelled playing in the NBL1 West for the Warwick Senators and was a valued employee with Basketball WA working as a Games Controller,” he mentioned.
Darwin Basketball common supervisor Kerri Savidge mentioned that, whereas Mr Riak was but to put on a singlet for the Salties, his coach, teammates, and the broader Darwin neighborhood have been excited to have him on board. She mentioned they’d “honour his place as an inaugural team member and provide a legacy in his honour”.
Western Australian-based workforce the Warwick Senators mentioned Mr Riak was a proficient junior and NBL 1 participant and “a kind and genuine man”.
Police have been but to make any arrests associated to the incident on Monday night. A 16-year-old boy, Declan Cutler, was also fatally stabbed at Reservoir in Melbourne’s north on the weekend.
Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of great breaking information when it occurs. Get it here.