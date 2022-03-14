‘Never got a chance’: Basketball player identified as fatal stabbing victim

“He had such a raw passion that shone through every time we spoke about basketball and life – I told him to select his flights and get moving, he was pumped.

Loading

“I am still in a bit of shock to be truthful. Alier will always be a part of our program, we will honour his legacy that he never got a chance to start … again it is more about his immediate family right now.”

Basketball WA common operations supervisor Adam Bowler described Mr Riak as somebody who was not solely a proficient younger basketballer, “but also a great character”.

“He was a former WA high-performance state team athlete who excelled playing in the NBL1 West for the Warwick Senators and was a valued employee with Basketball WA working as a Games Controller,” he mentioned.