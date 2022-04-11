“Never Have Such Crowds…”: Imran Khan As Supporters Protest His Ouster

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday took out rallies in a number of cities of the nation

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday expressed gratitude to the folks of the nation for supporting the protests in opposition to his ouster because the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this,” Imran Khan tweeted.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,” he mentioned in one other tweet.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday took out rallies in a number of cities of the nation to protest in opposition to get together chairman Imran Khan by means of a profitable vote of no-confidence the earlier evening.

Earlier, Khan mentioned that at the moment marked the start of a “freedom struggle” in opposition to what he known as a “foreign conspiracy of regime change”. In an try and galvanise his supporters, he mentioned “it is always the people who protected their own sovereignty and democracy”.

“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy,” he mentioned in one other Tweet.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had additionally known as on the folks to stage protests after Isha prayers whereas talking to the media in Islamabad earlier within the day. He mentioned that Khan not main a large motion would quantity to a “betrayal with the country’s politics and Constitution”.

The get together later issued a schedule of the varied protests that had been deliberate for cities everywhere in the nation beginning 9:30 pm, in keeping with Dawn newspaper.

The protest within the capital began from Zero Point, with PTI supporters gathering and waving flags whereas chanting slogans within the former prime minister’s favour, the publication added.

The voting on the no-confidence movement in opposition to the Imran Khan-led PTI authorities started within the nation’s National Assembly late on Saturday evening the place 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the decision that ousted the Imran Khan.

