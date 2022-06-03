‘Never seen that before’: Brush turkeys are turning carnivorous in Sydney suburbs

Brush turkeys are probably the most historical species within the Galliformes – the chicken household that features chickens and quails – and their prehistoric nesting technique is extra just like crocodiles than different birds. Loading The male turkeys construct large nesting mounds that may be three metres tall and are made from two or three tonnes of leaf litter. The warmth generated by the rotting materials incubates the eggs, laid by a number of females at anyone male’s mound. “These birds have figured out that they can utilise a natural process, the decomposition of organic matter, so instead of sitting on their eggs they dump them in this hot-pot mound of organic matter,” mentioned Jones. “That means they were freed from prenatal care. And they could just go off and make more eggs. Every other bird sits on their eggs and the warmth of their body is what incubates them. These guys don’t do that at all. It’s crazy.”

Once they dig their means out from the tonnes of sticks and leaf litter, chicks are left to their very own units to outlive the suburban gauntlet of vehicles, cats and cranky gardeners. Brush turkeys have been studied by researchers making an attempt to determine how dinosaurs hatched their offspring, mentioned Jones. He mentioned the infamous birds served as inspiration for the BBC’s iconic 1999 documentary present Walking with Dinosaurs. The BBC flew to Australia and filmed brush turkeys as analysis for the sequence. “When you see the original Walking with Dinosaurs, the t-rexes are brush turkeys walking around,” mentioned Jones. “They just filmed them and then imposed the image of the t-rex on the brush turkey.”

They should not the primary Australian native to have their habits modified by publicity to individuals. In 2015, it was revealed that lorikeets additionally eat meat. Jones initially thought it was "one weird bird doing aberrant things". But after placing a callout to the group there was a "deluge" of responses from households who had seen lorikeets getting in on the mince residents ignored for magpies. "I'm really concerned about because if they eat too much [mince], it doesn't have enough calcium, which can definitely lead to all sorts of problems," he mentioned. Jones concluded that the lorikeet, a seed and nectar specialist with a "brushed tongue" it makes use of to reap nectar from flowers, had its weight loss plan radically modified by human affect.