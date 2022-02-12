“Never too late”: Older athletes are breaking records at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

toggle caption Elsa/Getty Images

BEIJING – German pace skater Claudia Pechstein smiled huge, out of breath, as she crossed the end line of the ladies’s 3000 meter race on Feb. 5.

Pechstein, a long-time pace skater, regarded ecstatic at her end – which was lifeless final. She turns 50-years-old the month of the 2022 Beijing Olympics – her eighth.

“I was not too fast, but I smiled [after crossing the finish line] because today I got my goal to race in my eighth Olympic Games,” she instructed reporters.

There is an outdated adage: “Age is just a number.” It appears at these Winter Games, that is by no means been extra true.

Pechstein did not break pace information on Feb. 5, however she did make historical past because the oldest feminine athlete to compete on the Winter Games. She tied the record for appearances by Winter Olympians – additionally held by Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai.

She can be the second-oldest Olympic pace skater, behind Great Britain’s Albert Tebbit, who competed at age 52 in 1924.

Pechstein is a part of a large group of “older” athletes– these over the age of 35 (which for a lifetime spent competing is taken into account older) – who’re breaking information. Some are even successful medals whereas doing it.

NPR discovered at the very least 140 athletes from every taking part nation set to compete in these Winter Games which might be over the age of 35, in keeping with the Olympic Studies Center. This quantity could also be up to date later as the middle stated the ultimate variety of members will solely be recognized after the Games.

Among them: American snowboarders – Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, and Nick Baumgartner, 40 – who made historical past after successful gold on the combined crew snowboard cross occasion on Saturday.

Earlier in Beijing Jacobellis turned the oldest American lady to win a gold medal on the Winter Games. Now she provides one other. Baumgartner’s win made him the oldest snowboarder to win a medal of any colour at an Olympic Winter Games.

So far, the oldest medalist to this point in Beijing is France’s Johan Clarey. He gained his first medal – a silver – on the age of 41. This is after competing in 5 prior Winter Games and coming nowhere near the rostrum.

“I made everything late in my life, you know, since I was a young boy,” he stated after his win. “That’s why my mother said that I took time to do everything – walking, speaking and everything. Apparently for my sport career it’s quite the same.”

Ice hockey is counting on older gamers this yr

According to the Olympic Studies Center knowledge, ice hockey has the very best variety of athletes – 27 – over the age of 35.

Team Canada has 5 hockey gamers over the age of 35. One of them, Benjamin Street, turns 35 on Feb. 13 whereas on the Games — bringing the overall to six.

National groups needed to scramble for athletes after the National Hockey League announced no gamers can be competing within the Beijing Olympics.

National groups, like Canada, sought hockey gamers from different skilled divisions or just lately retired athletes.

“When selecting our team, we selected the best players that were playing in leagues that did not include the National Hockey League, and built a team that we believe gives us the best chance to win a gold medal,” stated Spencer Sharkey, a spokesman for Team Canada’s Men’s Hockey.

Sharkey stated, “If anything, it shows that players that have played for a long time are still able to compete at the highest level.”

Curling advantages from expertise

Curling follows ice hockey with 21 rivals over 35-years-old. The oldest this yr is Norway’s Torger Nergaard, who at 47-years-old, is competing in his sixth Olympic Games.

“I always try to have fun, so that’s the most important thing I think,” Nergaard stated.

Nergaard has caught round so lengthy that he really competed on the 2002 and 2006 Olympic Winter Games with the daddy of his present teammate, Magnus Vaagberg.

The oldest Olympian of all time was additionally a roller, Carl August Kronlund, who at 58, performed for Sweden in 1924. He was not solely the oldest medal winner on the Winter Olympics, but in addition the oldest competitor.

“While the elite aspect of the game is physically more demanding, modern training methods have allowed curlers to continue to compete at that level for longer,” stated Christopher Hamilton, with the World Curling Federation.

The skip place, which is extra mentally demanding than different elements of the sport, advantages from a participant with extra age and expertise, Hamilton stated.

American John Shuster, 39, who’s competing in his fifth Olympics in Beijing as a skip, says these Games might not be his final. He gained gold 4 years in the past on the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

“Curling is obviously one of those sports where you can have some longevity,” he stated in Beijing. “I’ve been blessed with some great teams over my career and I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel like I’m still getting better so it’s hard to think about stopping now or any time soon.”

Athletes are refocusing on their well being

Olympic athletes are following a broader development {of professional} athletes competing for longer than they ever have.

Earlier this month, NFL quarterback Tom Brady introduced his retirement at 45 after 22 years enjoying skilled soccer.

At 37, Lebron James remains to be among the best basketball gamers. And Sue Bird, who remains to be enjoying basketball at 41, is without doubt one of the best WNBA gamers of all time.

According to experts, that is due to enhancements in coaching, diet and sports activities medication.

Shuster stated he is positioned a deal with bettering his well being since 2014.

“The game has gotten younger and more athletic,” he stated in Beijing. “That’s part of what I’ve done since 2014, getting into better shape.”

Baumgartner stated his path to gold required extra work than ever.

“As you get older, it’s tough to watch the young kids take over and try to push you out of the sport so that hunger is strong,” he stated after his win.

He encourages different 40-year-olds to not rely themselves out too early.

“You’re never too late to take what you want from life and follow your dreams,” he stated. “You let yourself down if you quit too early, doesn’t matter how old you are.”