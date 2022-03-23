Neville Power avoids jail for COVID-19 helicopter border breach

Neville Power travelled to Bush Park cattle station on September 23 in Queensland — which was thought of a low threat state on the time in WA, that means anybody who got here from there needed to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival — for a muster.

Two weeks later, on October 8, he flew in a helicopter with Nicholas, who had flown in the identical chopper from Perth to the cattle station on September 28, to Exmouth and refuelled at a number of stops alongside the way in which with out finishing a G2G move, which is required to enter the state.

Loading

The pair’s lawyer Sam Vandongen SC instructed the court docket in February that Neville, who had beforehand adopted COVID journey protocols on separate events, had wrongly rationalised the choice in his thoughts and flying by helicopter again into WA was not a deliberate try to bypass the quarantine system.

Mr Vandongen mentioned in Neville Power’s thoughts he had spent the identical period of time as a quarantine interval whereas on the station and there have been a number of elements that led to his determination, together with “cognitive distortions” he had whereas below stress.