Neville Power avoids jail for COVID-19 helicopter border breach
Neville Power travelled to Bush Park cattle station on September 23 in Queensland — which was thought of a low threat state on the time in WA, that means anybody who got here from there needed to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival — for a muster.
Two weeks later, on October 8, he flew in a helicopter with Nicholas, who had flown in the identical chopper from Perth to the cattle station on September 28, to Exmouth and refuelled at a number of stops alongside the way in which with out finishing a G2G move, which is required to enter the state.
The pair’s lawyer Sam Vandongen SC instructed the court docket in February that Neville, who had beforehand adopted COVID journey protocols on separate events, had wrongly rationalised the choice in his thoughts and flying by helicopter again into WA was not a deliberate try to bypass the quarantine system.
Mr Vandongen mentioned in Neville Power’s thoughts he had spent the identical period of time as a quarantine interval whereas on the station and there have been a number of elements that led to his determination, together with “cognitive distortions” he had whereas below stress.
Breaches of WA’s border guidelines have resulted in dozens of jail phrases for these convicted, together with two Melbourne Demons fans jailed for three months for illegally coming into the state to observe the AFL grand remaining.
Ahead of his sentencing Neville resigned because the chairman of Perth Airport and the Royal Flying Doctor Service. He has additionally stood down from board positions on the Foundation for the WA Museum, APM Human Services International and Strike Energy.
Neville was beforehand the chief government at iron ore miner Fortescue.
Both males had been instructed to pay court docket prices of $259.30.