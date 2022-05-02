New Bentley To Debut on May 10

Bentley has shared a teaser for a fifth mannequin in its line-up forward of its debut on May 10. The teaser offers little away as to what the automotive could possibly be exhibiting what appears to be like to be the door panel of the upcoming mannequin. The teaser reveals a LED gentle strip atop the door card with illuminated diamond-like patterning on what appears to be like to be the material insert on the door and what appears to be like to be an illuminated bottle holder on the base of the door. While particulars stay scarce, experiences have steered that the brand new mannequin teased could possibly be a long-wheelbase by-product of the Bentayga.

Bentley has been testing a brand new variant to the Bentayga on worldwide roads lately with the check automotive showing to be longer than the Bentayga already on sale. However, there isn’t any affirmation if this teaser previews the long-wheelbase by-product of Bentley’s SUV.

Long-awaited – a brand new #Bentley is coming… A fifth mannequin to affix our portfolio of luxurious vehicles, keep tuned…12:30 BST Tuesday tenth May. pic.twitter.com/999sumWbSW

— Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) April 29, 2022

In a press release accompanying the teaser Bentley mentioned, “With an extra dimension of on-board wellness, the new model will sit in sumptuous comfort at the pinnacle of its range and deliver a breadth of capabilities beyond anything previously offered.”

The wording “an extra dimension of on-board wellness” might trace on the new mannequin is a long-wheelbase by-product. Additionally, the phrase “pinnacle of its range” might trace on the upcoming mannequin is predicated on certainly one of its current vehicles.

The firm has additionally mentioned that it has “gone to new lengths to combine luxury, technology and performance” suggesting that this new mannequin can be each luxurious and comfy with out impeding on the automotive’s efficiency.

