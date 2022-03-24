New board appointed to fix scandal-ridden Lottery | News24

The High Court has dismissed an utility by the National Lotteries Commission to put aside an investigation commissioned by Minister Ebrahim Patel to deal with corruption.

Four new National Lotteries Commission board members have been appointed by Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel.

The appointment was made per week earlier than the time period of the present board members expires.

The present board is not quorate after the demise of 1 member and the resignation of one other.

Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has appointed 4 new National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board members per week earlier than the time period of the present board members expires.

Among the 4 members appointed is Willie Hofmeyr, a former head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit. Hofmeyr earned himself a fame as a corruption buster throughout his time on the unit.

All 4 new board members had been appointed from 22 March 2022 till 31 March 2023.

The calibre and expertise of the brand new board members ship a robust sign that Patel is set to finish the corruption that has plagued the NLC.

The different appointees are Dr Cassius Lubisi, who retired as Secretary of Cabinet in 2020; Precious Mvulane, an accountant, auditor and businesswoman; and Beryl Ferguson, a businesswoman and South African National Biodiversity Institute board deputy chairperson and a former COPE Member of Parliament.

Ferguson final yr unsuccessfully utilized for the NLC board chairperson place.

Willie Hofmeyr. (Photo: Jaco Marais)

Patel may also nominate a fifth board member as his consultant on the board.

The present board is no longer quorate following the resignation final yr of William Huma after he was confronted with proof of his alleged corruption uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the latest demise of Muthuhadini Madzivhandila.

The appointments come days after the NLC went to court to hunt an pressing order to power Patel to nominate board members or prolong the time period of the present board.

The matter was as a consequence of be heard on 24 March, however the NLC withdrew the matter from the roll after affirmation of the appointments.

Withdrawing it from the roll reasonably than withdrawing it totally implies that the NLC can reinstate the motion any time, however that is unlikely.

NLC Commissioner Thabang Mampane had argued in her affidavit to the court docket that Patel’s failure to nominate a brand new board would have severe penalties as it could influence severely on the fee’s potential to function and to disperse funds.

“While the board may assign management or other functions, or delegate its powers or functions to the commissioner or the commission, ultimate responsibility remains with the board for the exercise of any such functions,” Mampane said. “However, if the board is non-existent, no delegations or assignments of such features might be both made or supervised.”

But, in a responding affidavit, Moosa Ebrahim, the chief director in Patel’s workplace, stated:

The commissioner’s assertions are factually incorrect and she knows this to be so. At the time of this application, there were measures already in place to ensure that a new board is in place by 31 March 2022.

Ebrahim said that Patel had already advertised for applications and nominations of board members and this process closed on 7 March, adding: “The details about this name was broadly often known as it was broadly disseminated and, in actual fact, had closed when Mampane launched her utility.”

There were over 100 applications and nominations, “which have been scrutinised and evaluated since 7 March”, Ebrahim said.

“The minister additionally utilized his thoughts to establish folks with the correct expertise, expertise, and integrity to function board members.”

Despite this, “barring a letter despatched on 22 January 2022”, Mampane had failed to engage with the minister before launching her application.

“Had she finished so, she would have been supplied with an replace on progress within the appointment of the brand new board,” he said.

Instead, she elected to launch the application and, in the process, misled the court on the facts of the matter.

“Despite this, the workplace of the minister addressed a letter to the commissioner on 15 March 2022, by way of which she was suggested of the steps already taken within the technique of appointing a brand new board and invited her to withdraw the applying. She didn’t accede to this request.”

Ebrahim stated that Mampane had cited the choice by Patel to instruct the division’s authorized representatives to fire the current board, which he revealed in Parliament on 8 March 2022, “as a foundation for the aid sought”.

Ebrahim said: “The minister communicated this choice … after the SIU introduced the findings of its investigation into the affairs of the NLC to the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry.”

The SIU had “revealed widespread corruption within the awarding of grants by the NLC, which concerned a senior official within the NLC, and former members of the board. These info are omitted from the commissioner’s affidavit. Instead, she seeks within the various, an order that the phrases of the present members of the board be prolonged”.

Never

miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.