New bridge over Astarachay River to create great opportunities for Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A brand new bridge over the Astarachay River on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan will join Iran to the Caucasus, Russia and North Europe, Deputy Director of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC) Mohammad Reza Kadkhodazadeh mentioned, Trend experiences citing Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

According to him, the bridge will even permit Azerbaijan to entry the Persian Gulf, in addition to, the Gulf of Oman and Central Asia.

The deputy director added that with the development of the brand new bridge over the Astarachay River, the Astara-Astara freeway shall be improved and thus, the highways of Azerbaijan and Iran shall be related.

Kadkhodazadeh additionally identified that via the bridge, Iran will have the ability to transport its items to Moscow.

“The construction of the new bridge over the Astarachay River will cost 4.8 million euro,” he mentioned.

On January 25, 2022, the muse of a brand new bridge over the Astarachay River on the border of Azerbaijan-Iran was laid. The development of the 89-meter-long and 30-meter-wide bridge is anticipated to be accomplished by the tip of the 12 months.

