New budget airline reveals first routes

Australia’s latest airline Bonza is getting ready to tackle Jetstar, unveiling its first routes and fares for as little as $50.

Bonza announced its plans for cheap flights in October last year with CEO Tim Jordan telling information.com.au the airline was about “bringing more choice to Aussies from a leisure perspective”.

In an replace as we speak, Bonza introduced the primary 16 locations it deliberate to fly to, with 25 new routes coming for jetsetting Aussies.

Sydney didn’t land a spot on Bonza’s launch checklist, with the Sunshine Coast and Melbourne as a substitute nabbing the primary spots.

The airline will base its fleet of name new Boeing 737 Maxs at Sunshine Coast Airport in Queensland with Melbourne serving as a secondary hub, specializing in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Bonza describes itself as an airline that gives low-cost fares in cities and regional centres throughout Australia which have been starved of normal, large-scale flights.

Mr Jordan mentioned Bonza fares can be much like Jetstar, with one hour flights costing round $50 whereas longer flights would value round $75 to $100.

The airline hopes to start out flying in the course of this yr, pending regulatory approval, with the primary Boeing anticipated to land in Australia on the finish of May.

The Sunshine Coast, a preferred vacationer hotspot with the coastal cities of Noosa and Mooloolaba close by, will account for 12 of Bonza’s first 25 routes whereas Melbourne Airport can have eight routes.

Mr Jordan, who has labored within the aviation business for greater than 20 years and has been behind a few of the world’s most profitable price range airways, mentioned the corporate wasn’t trying to take enterprise from the already profitable and well-established airways in Australia, together with Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar, however was as a substitute gearing as much as fill a spot out there.

“This isn’t about stealing traffic from business carriers. They’re already doing their job very well. We want to stimulate new travel to new destinations. We will absolutely serve and represent the whole country,” he mentioned again in October.

Mr Jordan mentioned he hoped Sydney would quickly be a part of Bonza’s flying schedule however the airport was but to supply viable industrial phrases and entry to touchdown spots.

Bonza despatched out expressions of curiosity to 45 airports again in October asking them in the event that they’d be focused on welcoming Bonza in 2022.

“Airport costs are an incredibly large part of the cost base (of airlines) and we are hoping that some of these airports, or all, say ‘we would love you to fly here and we will do you some special deals to fly to our place first’,” Mr Jordan mentioned.

“If they do that, we’ll put them at the front of the queue.”

Bonza is continuing by the required regulation from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), Australia’s regulatory physique.

Mr Jordan mentioned Bonza deliberate to supply “sustainable” low costs however admitted the airline would provide some “headline grabbing” fares every so often.

The airline will get fares low by flying on a decrease frequency foundation, with Mr Jordan suggesting their 737s may go to regional centres two, three or 4 instances per week.

“Instead of costing $200 to get on an aircraft in a region, it’ll be somewhere between $50 and $100 to get on an aircraft,” he mentioned.

“This won’t be about stunt fares, we’ve all seen $29 and $19 fares, they’re very easy to do but what generally happens in those circumstances is you upset quite a few people because not everybody gets them and people miss out and that isn’t a great way to treat a customer.

“And while I’m sure we’ll have some headline grabbing fares, it’s about sustainable, lower, average fares. We will be offering much lower fares across the country than is currently happening.”

Bonza is backed by 777 Partners, an enormous personal funding agency based mostly in North America with property underneath administration of greater than $US6 billion.

Aviation is likely one of the firm’s enterprise cornerstones and 777 Partners has already efficiently launched Flair Airlines, a low-cost service based mostly in Canada.

“(777 Partners) saw the opportunity in Australia and Bonza is coming and here to stay for the long term,” Mr Jordan mentioned.

“We have a very big investor behind us and they’re not private equity looking to exit in three or four years.

“They’ve got deep pockets and they are a serious aviation investor.”