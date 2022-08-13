New cargo train links east China with Central Asia
A freight prepare left town of Wuxi in east China’s Jiangsu
Province and headed for Central Asia on Saturday, native authorities
mentioned, Trend
studies citing Xinhua.
The prepare carries greater than 1,000 tonnes of products, together with
polyester chips, family home equipment, and auto elements, with a
mixed market worth of 30 million yuan (about 4.4 million U.S.
{dollars}).
It will move via Jiangsu’s Lianyungang City earlier than reaching
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in about 20 days.
Compared with sea transportation, the freight prepare service can
lower the journey by at the least 20 days.
Since the pandemic, native international commerce enterprises had
difficulties in exporting merchandise, and the freight prepare service
has offered a brand new resolution for these enterprises, mentioned workers with
the logistics park at Wuxi west station.