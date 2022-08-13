A freight prepare left town of Wuxi in east China’s Jiangsu

Province and headed for Central Asia on Saturday, native authorities

mentioned, Trend

studies citing Xinhua.

The prepare carries greater than 1,000 tonnes of products, together with

polyester chips, family home equipment, and auto elements, with a

mixed market worth of 30 million yuan (about 4.4 million U.S.

{dollars}).

It will move via Jiangsu’s Lianyungang City earlier than reaching

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in about 20 days.

Compared with sea transportation, the freight prepare service can

lower the journey by at the least 20 days.

Since the pandemic, native international commerce enterprises had

difficulties in exporting merchandise, and the freight prepare service

has offered a brand new resolution for these enterprises, mentioned workers with

the logistics park at Wuxi west station.