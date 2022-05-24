New chapter for State Library: incoming CEO wants to show off hidden treasures

The State Library of Victoria is finest recognized for its books, however when new chief government Paul Duldig begins, he plans to let loose a few of its different giant, lesser-known collections.

The library’s storerooms maintain about 1.2 million artworks, together with work by Howard Arkley, Clarice Beckett and Tom Roberts and pictures by Rennie Ellis.

A brand new chapter: incoming State Library of Victoria CEO Paul Duldig within the Dome studying room. Credit:Joe Armao

Duldig needs to see extra of that artwork on show as a part of his plan to “throw open the doors” of the 166-year-old Melbourne establishment to individuals who could not often go to.

He’s considering extending opening hours, collaborating with galleries and universities, and even permitting guests to drink espresso in additional of the library’s rooms than they will now.