New Copernicus Sentinel-6A satellite is key to monitor global sea level rise

Rising seas are an pressing international concern. As the brand new reference altimetry mission, the Copernicus Sentinel-6A Michael Freilich satellite tv for pc is vital to monitoring international sea stage rise, essential to serving to mitigate the impacts of local weather change and defend susceptible communities. Launched 18 months in the past, Sentinel-6A information is now being ingested into the Copernicus Marine catalogue and it will enhance over half of the complete portfolio.

Since March 2022, the Copernicus Sentinel-6 has taken over from its predecessor Jason 3 because the reference altimeter mission, with which it had been flying in tandem. Sentinel-6A is optimized for ocean local weather monitoring and it’ll present the world’s most exact information on sea stage. With this main step, Sentinel-6A will make sure the continuity of the 30-year report on imply seal stage from satellite tv for pc radar altimeters and will likely be used to cross-calibrate sea stage and wave measurements from all different satellite tv for pc altimetry missions worldwide.

The Copernicus Marine Service, applied by Mercator Ocean International on behalf of the European Commission, has not too long ago begun ingesting Sentinel-6A information into its catalogue, that may present new and improved ocean datasets, some important for marine security, maritime navigation, and coastal zone administration and within the creation of tailored ocean and local weather coverage.

Evolution in Copernicus Marine portfolio

The Copernicus Marine Service has practically 450,000 customers worldwide and supplies ocean information throughout the Blue (bodily), White (sea ice), and Green (biogeochemical) Ocean. Providing a considerable increase to our Blue Ocean portfolio, Sentinel-6A information is predicted to enhance as much as 60% of Copernicus Marine’s statement and modelling merchandise. Since April 6th, Sentinel-6A satellite tv for pc observations on sea stage and waves have been added to {the catalogue} and these comprise about half of the anticipated enchancment, whereas the remaining will profit the mannequin merchandise.

These will likely be adopted by enhancements to varied fashions after a course of of knowledge assimilation wherein statement information is injected into numerical forecast fashions, growing their accuracy. Many of our international and regional bodily and wave fashions will endure these updates all through April and May 2022. Pierre-Yves Le Traon, the scientific director at Mercator Ocean International (implementor of the Copernicus Marine service) commented: “The addition of Sentinel-6 data marks a major milestone in tracking sea level rise from global to coastal scales and improving over half of our catalogue, both with high accuracy sea level observations and by increasing the quality of our ocean forecasts through data assimilation”.

Satellite sea stage merchandise

Mercator Ocean International’s Scientific Director, Dr Pierre-Yves Le Traon, defined on the EUMETSAT blog how MOi incorporates Sentinel-6 information into fashions and merchandise important for marine security, maritime transport, and coastal zone administration in addition to for informing ocean and local weather coverage.

“Sentinel-6 is key in being used to cross-calibrate all altimeter missions that we use. It’s also important to highlight the fact that Sentinel-6 consists of not only one but two satellites —Sentinel-6A and -6B—so we will have the insurance of the long-term continuity of this reference mission for a long time, until at least 2030. This is quite an achievement,” stated Le Traon.

EUMETSAT operates the Sentinel-6A information supply, and the Copernicus Marine Service relies on this service to then construct merchandise at a better processing stage by way of our Sea Level Thematic Assembly Centre (SL TAC). The information processing and dissemination of processing Level-1 (L1) to Level-2 (L2) Sentinel-6A sea stage merchandise is carried out at EUMETSAT, it is usually for accountable international Level-3 (L3) information processing.

The Copernicus Marine’s SL TAC, led by CLS, will carry out the regional L3 and L4 information processing and the dissemination of L3-L4 sea stage merchandise will likely be centralised inside the Copernicus Marine central dissemination unit. There are at present many satellite tv for pc altimeters flying which might be utilized by our service to trace sea stage and now Sentinel-6A would be the reference used to calibrate this information throughout a handful of satellites. Marie Isabelle Pujol of CLS and repair supervisor or the Copernicus SL TAC commented:

“The integration of Sentinel-6A into the SL-TAC system is an important step. Sentinel-6A is now the new reference mission in our system. This means that the sea surface height (SSH) measured by Sentinel-6A is used as a reference to calibrate the SSH measured by the other altimeters, at the global but also regional scale. Sentinel-6A will therefore guarantee the continuity of the measurement of the mean sea level in the next years. Moreover, the SAR mode available on Sentinel-6A allows us to reduce the measurement noise and thus to improve the quality of the products and to increase the resolution of these products for the observation of the signal at smaller scales”.

The determine beneath exhibits the evolution of the day by day imply sea stage anomaly captured for various missions. It underlines how Sentinel-6A ensures the continuity of the imply sea stage measurement. There is not any discontinuity noticed on the transition between Jason-3 (the earlier reference mission) and Sentinel-6A and there’s good consistency throughout the totally different missions.

About the Copernicus Marine Service

The Copernicus Marine Service is devoted to ocean statement, monitoring and forecasting. It is funded by the European Commission (EC) and applied by Mercator Ocean worldwide (MOi), a centre for international ocean evaluation and forecasting. The MOi scientific specialists design, develop, function and keep state-of-the-art numerical modelling methods that describe and analyse the previous, current, and near-future state of the ocean in 4D (reanalyses, hindcasts, near-real time analyses and forecasts).

Copernicus Marine supplies common and systematic reference info on the state of the bodily and biogeochemical ocean on the international and European regional scale. It supplies key inputs that assist main EU and worldwide insurance policies and initiatives and may contribute to: combating air pollution, marine safety, maritime security and routing, sustainable use of ocean assets, growing marine power assets, blue progress, local weather monitoring, climate forecasting, and extra. It additionally goals to extend consciousness amongst most of the people by offering European and international residents with details about ocean-related points.

About Mercator

Mercator Ocean International (MOi) was chosen by the European Commission (EC) to implement the Copernicus Marine Service in 2014. Based in France, it’s a is within the means of turning into an intergovernmental organisation offering world-class operational oceanographic experience and providers (implementor of the Copernicus Marine Service) in addition to carries out Earth Observation and knowledge-sharing initiatives. It has additionally been chosen by the EC as one in all three implementers of the Copernicus WEkEO DIAS cloud platform that gives the Copernicus programme information alongside high-powered computing assets. MOi has a robust stake in supporting worldwide ocean governance and thus engages in Blue Diplomacy by way of a wide range of missions. MOi can be entrusted by the European Commission to carry an enhanced and fit-for-purpose international ocean observing system by implementing the European coordination of GEO’s Blue Planet Initiative and G7 Future of the Seas and Oceans Initiative underneath the framework of EU4OceanObs.

