New COVID wave batters Afghanistan’s crumbling health care

Only 5 hospitals in Afghanistan nonetheless supply COVID-19 therapy, with 33 others having been pressured to shut in current months for lack of medical doctors, medicines and even warmth. This comes because the economically devastated nation is hit by a steep rise within the variety of reported coronavirus instances.

At Kabul’s solely COVID-19 therapy hospital, workers can solely warmth the constructing at evening due to lack of gasoline, whilst winter temperatures drop beneath freezing through the day. Patients are bundled underneath heavy blankets. Its director, Dr. Mohammed Gul Liwal, stated they want all the things from oxygen to drugs provides.

The facility, referred to as the Afghan Japan Communicable Disease Hospital, has 100 beds. The COVID-19 ward is nearly all the time full because the virus rages. Before late January, the hospital was getting one or two new coronavirus sufferers a day. In the previous two weeks, 10 to 12 new sufferers have been admitted day by day, Liwal stated.

“The situation is worsening day by day,” stated Liwal, talking inside a cold convention room. Since the Taliban takeover nearly six months in the past, hospital staff have obtained just one month’s wage, in December.

Afghanistan’s well being care system, which survived for practically twenty years nearly completely on worldwide donor funding, has been devastated for the reason that Taliban returned to energy in August following the chaotic finish to the 20-year US-led intervention. Afghanistan’s economic system crashed after practically $10 billion in property overseas had been frozen and monetary help to the federal government was largely halted.

The well being system collapse has solely worsened the humanitarian disaster within the nation. Roughly 90 % of the inhabitants has fallen beneath the poverty degree, and with households barely in a position to afford meals, not less than 1,000,000 youngsters are threatened with hunger.

The omicron variant is hitting Afghanistan onerous, Liwal stated, however he admits it’s only a guess as a result of the nation continues to be ready for kits that check particularly for the variant. They had been purported to arrive earlier than the top of final month, stated Public Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Javid Hazhir. The World Health Organization now says Afghanistan will get the kits by the top of February.

The group says that between January 30 and February 5, public laboratories in Afghanistan examined 8,496 samples, of which practically half, had been optimistic for COVID-19. Those numbers translate right into a 47.4 % positivity price, the world well being physique stated.

As of Tuesday, the WHO recorded 7,442 deaths and near 167,000 infections for the reason that begin of the pandemic nearly two years in the past. In the absence of large-scale testing, these comparatively low figures are believed to be a results of excessive under-reporting.

Meanwhile, the brand new Taliban administration says it’s making an attempt to push vaccines on a skeptical inhabitants that usually sees them as harmful.

With 3.2 million vaccine doses in inventory, Hazhir stated the administration has launched a marketing campaign by mosques, clerics and cellular vaccine clinics to get extra individuals vaccinated. Currently barely 27 % of Afghanistan’s 38 million individuals have been vaccinated, most with the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Getting Afghans to observe even a minimal of security protocols, like masks carrying and social distancing, has been close to unattainable, Liwal stated. For many struggling to feed their households, COVID-19 ranks low on their record of fears, he stated. The Public Health Ministry has run consciousness campaigns concerning the worth of masks and social distancing, however most individuals aren’t listening.

Even within the Afghan Japan hospital, the place indicators warn those who masks carrying is obligatory, most individuals within the dimly lit halls had been with out masks. In the intensive care unit, the place half of the ten sufferers within the ward had been on ventilators, medical doctors and attendants wore solely surgical masks and robes for defense as they moved from mattress to mattress.

The head of the unit, Dr. Naeemullah, stated he wants extra ventilators and, much more urgently, he wants medical doctors educated on utilizing ventilators. He is overstretched and barely paid, however feels duty-bound to serve his sufferers. Liwal stated a number of medical doctors have left Afghanistan.

Most of the hospital’s 200 staff come to work repeatedly regardless of months with out pay.

In December, a US-based charity affiliated with Johns Hopkins University offered two months funding, which gave the hospital workers their December wage and a promise of one other paycheck in January. The public well being ministry is now in negotiations with the WHO to take over the price of operating the hospital by June, stated Liwal.

Liwal stated different Kabul hospitals used to have the ability to take some sufferers, however now not have the assets. With an absence of funds and workers leaving, 33 services providing COVID-19 therapy nationwide have shut down, he stated.

The Afghan Japan hospital’s solely microbiologist, Dr. Faridullah Qazizada, earned lower than $1,000 a month earlier than the Taliban took energy. He has obtained just one month’s wage since August, he stated. He says his tools and services are barely satisfactory.

“The whole health system has been destroyed,” he stated.

