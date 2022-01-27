New cut price luxury car hits the road

A brand new premium car has landed on Aussie roads and it undercuts related sized rivals from Germany by a whopping $40,000.

Prices for the brand new Lexus ES luxurious mid-size sedan begin at $61,620 (earlier than on-road prices). A similarly-sized Mercedes-Benz E-Class or BMW 5 Series would set you again $40,000 extra.

We discover out extra concerning the sporty-themed ES 300h F Sport.

THIS WAS LEXUS’ MIDDLE CHILD

Larger than the BMW 3 Series-rivalling IS sports activities sedan, and cheaper than the luxury GS and LS, the Lexus ES was the odd one out in Lexus’ four-strong sedan line-up. Sharing extra in frequent with the front-wheel-drive Toyota Camry than Lexus siblings, it was the one automobile within the vary that wasn’t primarily based on a sporty rear-drive platform.

We use previous tense right here because the compact IS and mid-sized GS had been discontinued regionally in late 2021. If you desire a four-door Lexus that isn’t an SUV, it’s both this ES priced from about $69,500 drive-away, or the flagship LS obtainable from $209,000 drive-away.

SOMETIMES THE MIDDLE CHILD DESERVES ATTENTION

Updated for 2022, the ES advantages from reworked seems to be together with a brand new grille and superior LED headlights. There are new wheels – together with black therapy for 19-inch alloys on the F Sport mannequin examined right here – and suspension retuned to match a bolstered chassis.

An enormous new 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring is simpler to take care of than Lexus’ divisive touchpad controller, and tweaks to its driver aids embody an intersection flip help operate that may slam on the brakes if an oncoming automobile turns throughout your path.

VALUE IS A STRONG POINT

The least expensive ES is loaded with luxurious options equivalent to heated faux-leather seats in a selection of black or tan trim with 10-way entrance adjustment, a sunroof, 10-speaker stereo and lively cruise management. The F Sport hybrid model we examined for about $81,000 drive-away provides ventilated seats with driver reminiscence adjustment, together with extras equivalent to a powered boot.

Range-topping Sports Luxury fashions get a 17-speaker Mark Levinson stereo, upgraded entrance seats and energy reclining rear seats, a rear window sunshade and extra. The finest bit is perhaps the ludicrous quantity of rear seat house – room that rivals the loaded Mercedes-Benz S-Class for the value of a C-Class.

YOU’VE GOT TO GET THE HYBRID

A standard 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 152kW is customary, or you may get a 2.5-litre hybrid for about $2000 extra.

The latter makes use of much less gas (simply 4.8L/100km) to make extra energy (160kW), whereas ramping up the type of quiet refinement individuals count on from a luxurious automobile.

It’s a good selection, which is why some 85 per cent of consumers go the petrol-electric route.

But it’s not attractive – you’ll discover the identical know-how below the bonnet of most taxis in any capital metropolis.

BUT NOT THE F SPORT

We’re followers of the Lexus ES. It’s a spacious, comfy and pragmatic selection.

But the glam-Camry is nowhere close to as enjoyable to drive as a BMW 3 Series or Genesis G70, so we’d steer away from the tauter suspension, low-profile tyres and offended black rims of the ES – the latter appear to be one thing a young person on a funds may do to grandad’s hand-me-down.

The fundamental model on 17-inch wheels is simpler to reconcile, as is the fully-loaded Sports Luxury with its opulent cabin at an attention-grabbing value. After all, the center possibility isn’t all the time proper.