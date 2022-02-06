New details of horrific Playboy murder

Explosive doco Secrets of Playboy has uncovered new particulars about Playmate Dorothy Stratten’s homicide, together with a “sad” allegation towards Hugh Hefner.

Miki Garcia can nonetheless vividly recall among the final conversations she had with Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate who met a horrific demise.

The former Playmate, who additionally served as head of promotions for Playboy from 1973 to 1982, has spoken out in A & E’s 10-part docuseries, Secrets of Playboy.

It options new interviews with quite a few members of Hugh Hefner’s staff and inner circle, in addition to previous girlfriends.

The journal writer died in 2017 at age 91.

“Dorothy worked for me on promotions,” Garcia advised Fox News Digital.

“She was a beautiful young woman. I had an unbelievable phone call with her shortly before she died. This is while she was in New York filming They All Laughed.

“She told me something that I’ve never revealed. But I knew Dorothy, I knew the position she was in. And she was really in a desperate situation.”

“She was terrified of what photos and videos may come out on her that Hugh Hefner filmed,” Garcia recalled.

“She was afraid of the editing. She was afraid of how they were going to be used.”

In 1978, Stratten was a server at a Dairy Queen in Canada when she caught the attention of Paul Snider, a neighborhood promoter and pimp with desires of constructing it large in Hollywood. According to those that knew Stratten, Snider started grooming the starlet and persuaded the 18-year-old to pose nude for a photograph shoot.

While the check pictures caught the attention of Playboy, the younger mannequin was noticeably shy, and the January 1979 centrefold went to Candy Loving, a senior on the University of Oklahoma. That 12 months, Stratten married Snider regardless of Hefner reportedly objecting to the union.

Stratten, who worked as a Bunny on the Playboy Club in Los Angeles, appeared on Playboy’s Roller Disco and Pajama Party and commenced to land bit components in movies and TV reveals.

In 1980, she grew to become Playmate of the Year. As her fame skyrocketed, her relationship with Snider grew to become strained.

It was on the Playboy Mansion the place Stratten was launched to filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich.

Not solely did he fall for the blonde bombshell, however he wrote a job particularly for her in his movie They All Laughed, which additionally starred Audrey Hepburn, Ben Gazzara and John Ritter.

As the pair launched into a romantic relationship, Snider grew to become distraught over his unravelling marriage. It was round this time when Stratten met with Snider and expressed her want for a peaceable separation.

“Dorothy became very afraid of her husband,” Garcia recalled.

“She would come to my office, pick up her fan mail and go through it. She would tell me to throw certain things away because she didn’t want him to know about them. He was very jealous. People saw a huge star in her, and she was exploited in many ways.”

Stratten’s life got here to an abrupt finish in August 1980.

The star went to the house that she and Snider as soon as shared to go over their divorce settlement.

It was there the place the 20-year-old was shot within the face with a 12-gauge shotgun by her estranged husband. Snider, 29, then turned the gun on himself. Their our bodies have been later found within the bed room by pals.

In 1984, Bogdanovich wrote a e book, The Killing of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten, 1960-1980, wherein he criticised Hefner’s Playboy empire for its alleged position in occasions he mentioned led to Stratten’s demise.

The grieving filmmaker even accused Hefner of raping Stratten and alleged that the mannequin married Snider in an try to guard herself from the “wolves” on the mansion, Rolling Stone reported.

According to the outlet, Hefner denied the allegations, saying, “I am, publisher of Playboy or no, a very shy man. And I could no more force myself on a woman, psychologically or physically, than could the man on the moon.”

Nine years later, Bogdanovich, 49, married Stratten’s youthful sister Louise, who was simply 20 on the time.

They divorced in 2001 however continued dwelling collectively, along with her mom, in Los Angeles.

“There was an enormous confrontation between Hefner and Bogdanovich,” said Garcia.

“Dorothy was caught within the center. She was such a younger woman with a stupendous spirit. She was recognized for her magnificence, however the actuality was that she had a stupendous coronary heart and spirit, too. I knew that to be true about Dorothy. I solely wished I may have protected her.”

In 2017, Bogdanovich spoke to Fox News Digital about the impact Stratten had on his life.

“[I miss her] wisdom, her laugh, her warmth, her beauty, humourumor, her charm, her elegance [and] her empathy,” he said at the time.

“Everything about her I miss, she had.”

Bogdanovich died in January 2022 at age 82.

Secrets of Playboy director Alexandra Dean told Fox News Digital one of the saddest allegations to come out of the series involved Stratten.

“[Hefner] was warned that Stratten was in danger,” Dean claimed.

“There’s even documentation showing that his own staff was trying to tell him that she was in danger, and he ignored it. And I think that’s really tragic.

“There is a woman who worked for Hugh Hefner as a secretary who tells a story that, after he heard about Dorothy Stratten’s death that very night, he went to her and asked if he could get a date with the new girl that just showed up at the mansion. That was surprising to me.”

Garcia corroborated Dean’s claim.

In response to the docuseries, a spokesperson for Playboy issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” the statement began. ”We trust and validate these women and their stories, and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount.

“The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences,” the statement added. ”We will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today.

“As an organisation with a more than 80 per cent female workforce, we are committed to our ongoing evolution as a company and to driving positive change for our communities.”

Hefner’s son Cooper also took to Twitter to defend his late father.

“Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar,” the 30-year-old tweeted.

“However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”

This article originally appeared on Fox News and is reproduced right here with permission