New development in Melissa Caddick case

The NSW Coroner has set a date for the inquest which can examine the mysterious disappearance of conwoman Melissa Caddick.

The 49-year-old has not been seen since she left her $2.6m Dover Heights house with out her cellphone, pockets or keys on November 12, 2020.

Her disappearance was simply hours after the Australian Federal Police and Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided the house.

The company watchdog says Ms Caddick misappropriated investor cash to fund her lavish life-style, with investigators seizing luxurious objects together with jewelry, watches, designer clothes and sneakers.

Melissa Caddick's house was raided by ASIC in 2020.

She was declared useless 4 months after her disappearance in February 2021, when a decaying foot was discovered on a seashore 400 km south of Sydney.

The long-awaited inquest into the disappearance of the 49-year-old will happen in September, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

There was uncertainty whether or not the coroner would maintain an inquest, however hearings have been confirmed for September 12 to 26 on the NSW Coroner’s court docket at Lidcombe.

Her husband, hairdresser and DJ Anthony Koletti, and her dad and mom Ted and Barbara Grimley are at present preventing off liquidators and are anticipated to offer proof about Ms Caddick’s ultimate moments.

Melissa Caddick's husband is preventing to maintain their Dover Heights house.

There isn’t any suggestion they’d any data of Ms Caddick’s unlawful schemes.

ASIC claims Ms Caddick stole from buyers in an elaborate Ponzi scheme between 2012 and 2020.

The company watchdog claims she posed as a monetary adviser and pretended to take a position thousands and thousands of {dollars} for purchasers into pretend CommSec portfolios, however as a substitute spent the cash on herself.

The watchdog has found 74 buyers, lots of whom have been her family and friends, have been fleeced by Ms Caddick of $23m.

The Federal Court has discovered Ms Caddick operated her monetary companies firm Maliver with out holding an Australian Financial Services licence.