New diplomat appointed to head US Embassy in Ethiopia

The State Department introduced on Monday the appointment of a brand new charge d’affaires in Addis Ababa after the present ambassador to Ethiopia stated she would retire to “pursue other opportunities.”

Tracey Ann Jacobson, a profession member of the Senior Foreign Service, will function the interim cost d’affaires on the Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, an announcement from Foggy Bottom learn.

Jacobson was beforehand the ambassador to Kosovo, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

“The Secretary of State selected Ambassador Jacobson to continue the work undertaken by Ambassador Pasi to press for an immediate cessation of hostilities, an end to ongoing human rights abuses and violations, unhindered humanitarian access, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia,” the State Department stated.

Geeta Pasi beforehand served because the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, starting in addition to ambassadorial assignments in Chad and Djibouti.

“We are particularly grateful for her stewardship of Embassy Addis Ababa during an exceptionally complex period,” the State Department stated.

