‘New DNA’: McRae lauds Magpies’ fighting spirit

Daicos’ older brother Josh was additionally pivotal, whereas former Western Bulldog Patrick Lipinski had a debut to recollect for his new membership with 30 disposals, together with a purpose. Jordan De Goey, after a tumultuous summer when he spent time in a New York jail, was a stand-out, with 27 touches, together with two targets, the latter guaranteeing victory within the closing time period. Jordan De Goey. Credit:Getty Images “Everybody judges Jordy for things that maybe he has done in the past. I don’t have scar tissue with Jordy. I judge him on the things I know of him and I see him within our four walls of being a great teammate,” McRae mentioned. “He does a lot of great things in the community that people don’t recognise. I am not here to judge his past. All I can judge is what I see and I think he is a great human within our four walls.”

Henry and fellow teen Jack Ginnivan, every with two targets apiece, had essential moments, with the Magpies now getting ready to host the Adelaide Crows on Saturday. For the Saints, this was a disappointing defeat, one that would hang-out the membership because the season unfolds. Saints nice Nick Riewoldt had declared the opening rounds essential for his former membership, their first 5 video games towards groups that didn’t play finals final season. “It was pretty frustrating. We didn’t handle Collingwood’s pressure early in the game. That allowed them to fuel their appetite to keep doing it,” Ratten mentioned. “We coughed the ball up and gave the ball back when we should have absorbed that pressure … missed targets when we had no pressure or minimal pressure on, that was the big disappointment.”