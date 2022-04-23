New Ebola case confirmed in northwestern Congo, lab report says

A brand new case of Ebola has been confirmed in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the National Institute of Biomedical Research stated on Saturday, 4 months after the top of the nation’s final outbreak.

The case, a 31-year previous male, was detected within the metropolis of Mbandaka, capital of Congo’s Equateur province, the institute stated. A well being ministry spokesperson confirmed the invention.

The affected person started displaying signs on April 5, however didn’t search remedy for greater than every week. He was admitted to an Ebola remedy middle on April 21 and died later that day, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated in an announcement.

“Time is not on our side,” stated Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa. “The disease has had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up.”

Mbandaka, a crowded buying and selling hub on the banks of the Congo River, has contended with two earlier outbreaks in 2018 and in 2020. It is a metropolis the place folks dwell in shut proximity, with highway, water and air hyperlinks to the capital Kinshasa.

The WHO stated that efforts to comprise the illness are already underway in Mbandaka, and {that a} vaccination marketing campaign will start within the coming days.

Congo has seen 13 earlier outbreaks of Ebola, together with one in 2018-2020 within the east that killed practically 2,300 folks, the second highest toll recorded within the historical past of the hemorrhagic fever.

The final outbreak, additionally within the east, contaminated 11 folks between October and December and killed six of them.

