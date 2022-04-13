New EFI study on Closer-to-Nature Forest Management
Closer-to-Nature Forest Management is an idea proposed within the EU Forest
Strategy for 2030, which goals to enhance the conservation values and
local weather resilience of multifunctional, managed forests in Europe. Building
on the newest scientific proof, a brand new *From Science to Policy* examine
from EFI makes an attempt to outline the idea based mostly on a set of s*even guiding
ideas*. It additionally outlines a *framework/guidelines* for versatile
European-wide implementation of the idea.
The authors additionally discover the present pressures on forest biodiversity as
properly as on the well being of, and resilience in, managed forests. They look at
present nature-oriented forest administration approaches in Europe and analyse
their capacity to assist biodiversity, their stability and adaptableness to
unsure future situations. Finally, they consider the boundaries and
enablers for implementation and presents a listing of present networks that
can be utilized to help the dissemination of Closer-to-Nature Forest
Management all through Europe.
Lessons for implementing this new idea embrace:
1. Different areas want completely different administration approaches
2. Learn from the previous and consolidate present networks and
demonstrations
3. Use adaptive administration as a solution to sort out uncertainties
4. Closer-to-Nature Forest Management will not be a quick-fix, long-term
measures are wanted
5. We must evaluation present subsidy and taxation regimes for personal
homeowners
6. We must develop and use new applied sciences and instruments.
Finally, there are nonetheless some uncertainties concerning the impact of sure
components of Closer-to-Nature Forest Management on biodiversity conservation
and ecosystem well being, and the way they’ll have an effect on different ecosystem providers
together with wooden manufacturing below completely different administration situations all through
Europe. This requires extra collective studying, experimentation and
analysis.
*More data*
Larsen, J.B., Angelstam, P., Bauhus, J., Carvalho, J.F., Diaci, J.,
Dobrowolska, D., Gazda, A., Gustafsson, L., Krumm, F., Knoke, T., Konczal,
A., Kuuluvainen, T., Mason, B., Motta, R., Pötzelsberger, E., Rigling, A.,
Schuck, A., 2022. *Closer-to-Nature Forest Management*. From Science to
Policy 12. European Forest Institute. https://doi.org/10.36333/fs12
