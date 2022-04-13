New EFI study on Closer-to-Nature Forest Management

Closer-to-Nature Forest Management is an idea proposed within the EU Forest

Strategy for 2030, which goals to enhance the conservation values and

local weather resilience of multifunctional, managed forests in Europe. Building

on the newest scientific proof, a brand new *From Science to Policy* examine

from EFI makes an attempt to outline the idea based mostly on a set of s*even guiding

ideas*. It additionally outlines a *framework/guidelines* for versatile

European-wide implementation of the idea.

The authors additionally discover the present pressures on forest biodiversity as

properly as on the well being of, and resilience in, managed forests. They look at

present nature-oriented forest administration approaches in Europe and analyse

their capacity to assist biodiversity, their stability and adaptableness to

unsure future situations. Finally, they consider the boundaries and

enablers for implementation and presents a listing of present networks that

can be utilized to help the dissemination of Closer-to-Nature Forest

Management all through Europe.

Lessons for implementing this new idea embrace:

1. Different areas want completely different administration approaches

2. Learn from the previous and consolidate present networks and

demonstrations

3. Use adaptive administration as a solution to sort out uncertainties

4. Closer-to-Nature Forest Management will not be a quick-fix, long-term

measures are wanted

5. We must evaluation present subsidy and taxation regimes for personal

homeowners

6. We must develop and use new applied sciences and instruments.

Finally, there are nonetheless some uncertainties concerning the impact of sure

components of Closer-to-Nature Forest Management on biodiversity conservation

and ecosystem well being, and the way they’ll have an effect on different ecosystem providers

together with wooden manufacturing below completely different administration situations all through

Europe. This requires extra collective studying, experimentation and

analysis.

*More data*

Larsen, J.B., Angelstam, P., Bauhus, J., Carvalho, J.F., Diaci, J.,

Dobrowolska, D., Gazda, A., Gustafsson, L., Krumm, F., Knoke, T., Konczal,

A., Kuuluvainen, T., Mason, B., Motta, R., Pötzelsberger, E., Rigling, A.,

Schuck, A., 2022. *Closer-to-Nature Forest Management*. From Science to

Policy 12. European Forest Institute. https://doi.org/10.36333/fs12

