New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

New Era Cap CEO Christopher Koch was arraigned on a felony cost Monday after allegedly driving his automobile towards a person throughout an argument, forcing him to leap out of the way in which to keep away from being hit.

Koch, 61, was launched with out bail after showing in City Court on a felony reckless endangerment cost. The decide issued a no-contact order on behalf of the alleged sufferer, who was not recognized.

Koch is accused of arguing with the person within the parking zone of a Buffalo restaurant Saturday night and deliberately driving towards him when he received out of his automobile.

The man harm his hand whereas leaping out of the way in which to keep away from being hit, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn mentioned in a information launch. Koch then hit the person’s automobile, damaging the passenger facet, the prosecutor mentioned.

Koch’s legal professional didn’t instantly return a telephone name in search of remark. A spokesman for New Era didn’t reply to an emailed request for remark.

Koch is due again in courtroom May 25. The cost carries a most seven-year jail time period.

New Era, headquartered in Buffalo, provides caps for Major League Baseball, and in addition makes the official sideline and on-court caps for the NFL and NBA.