‘New era’: Scholz pledges €100bn boost to German defence spending

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ushered in a “new era” in world historical past, and the previous week’s occasions have raised critical questions over the flexibility of Western allies to discourage “warmongers”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated.

Speaking at a particular sitting of the Bundestag on Sunday, Scholz reiterated that the Ukrainians have been combating to protect the values of liberty and democracy — virtues he considers to be underneath menace from Russian aggression and President Vladimir Putin.

“We must support Ukraine in this desperate situation,” Scholz stated. “And we have done so to a large extent in recent weeks, months and years. But with the invasion of Ukraine, we have entered a new era,” Scholz stated.

“In Kyiv and Kharkiv, and also in Mariupol, people are not only defending their homeland — they are fighting for freedom and their democracy, for values that we share with them.”

Scholz pledged a one-off “special fund” of €100 billion to bolster Germany’s defences, stating that the nation will make investments what quantities to greater than 2% of its gross nationwide product in army spending.

The German chancellor maintained that the spending enhance was essential to Germany’s defence of its borders and the borders of its NATO allies.

“The third major challenge is to prevent Putin’s war from spreading to other countries in Europe,” Scholz stated.

“This means, without ifs and buts, that we stand by our duty of support in NATO. President Putin should not underestimate our determination to defend every square metre of [NATO] territory together with our allies.”

Scholz additionally thanked everybody who protested towards Putin’s struggle and stood up for a free and peaceable Europe, which he vowed to defend.