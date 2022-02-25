New European Battery Academy to boost skills for fast-growing battery ecosystem

Despite the pandemic and vital provide disruptions, the European Union has continued to make headway in establishing an progressive, sustainable and globally aggressive battery worth chain, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, answerable for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, mentioned on February 23.

The Sixth High-Level Meeting of the European Battery Alliance passed off in Brussels to debate the progress in creating the battery worth chain in Europe and to deal with probably the most urgent challenges on the way in which ahead. The Commission additionally offered precedence areas for the work of the European Battery Alliance in 2022.

The High-Level Meeting famous that 111 main battery tasks are being developed throughout EU Member States, with the full degree of funding alongside the complete worth chain amounting to €127 billion, the Commission mentioned.

The European Battery Academy was launched within the margins of the High-Level Meeting.

By signing a letter of intent between the European Institute of Innovation and Technology and EIT InnoEnergy, the Commission will assist the Academy with a grant of €10 million underneath the REACT-EU. The Academy goals to successfully coordinate re-skilling and up-skilling efforts at European degree and to offer for the speedy roll out of high-quality coaching throughout Member States. It is a part of the EU’s Skills Agenda, the Pact for Skills and a tangible EU contribution in the direction of assembly the demand of 800,000 employees that may must be re-skilled or up-skilled within the battery business by 2025.

“In 2017, the EU battery industry was hardly on the map. Today, Europe is a global battery hotspot, with 20 Gigafactories emerging across our Member States,” Sefcovic mentioned. “By 2030, we should be manufacturing enough batteries each year to power some 11 million electric cars, moving full steam ahead towards strategic autonomy in this crucial sector. But maintaining this European battery success story depends on our ability to face the most pressing challenges – critical raw materials and skills – head on, with a more systematic approach needed. It is also high time to adopt a new regulatory framework, ensuring that only the greenest, best performing and safest batteries make it onto the EU market,” he added.

The Commission offered the precedence areas for motion in 2022, together with swift settlement on and adoption of the Commission proposal for regulation on sustainable batteries, continued diversification of sources of battery uncooked supplies via cooperation with commerce companion international locations wealthy in minerals, streamlining allowing procedures for battery uncooked materials tasks in Member States, consistent with highest environmental requirements, and enhancing and facilitating entry to funding for tasks in Europe, with the assist of the European Investment Bank and European Bank of Reconstruction and Development, the Clean Technology Materials Task Force (involving the Commission, European Raw Materials Alliance and European Battery Alliance each underneath coordination by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology), and the Sustainability Battery Materials Fund of the European Battery Alliance.

Another precedence space is the launch of nationwide re-skilling and up-skilling programmes, making the most of the newly established EBA Academy, to arrange and rollout country-specific re-skilling and up-skilling programmes.

The High-Level Meeting, chaired by Sefcovic, was attended by Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit, 15 EU Member States, Vice-Presidents of the European Investment Bank Thomas Ostros and Ambroise Fayolle, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development First Vice-President Jürgen Rigterink, MEP Hildegard Bentele, and EIT InnoEnergy CEO Diego Pavía.

EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel, answerable for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, famous that transformative innovation should be met with expertise and training for a brand new period. “The European Battery Alliance is implemented by the largest innovation ecosystem in Europe: the European Institute of Innovation and Technology. The EBA Academy will equip thousands of workers and learners with the skills needed by innovative companies and start-ups to grow and scaleup to become global tech champions. In addition it will also invest in the innovation ecosystem underpinning the European battery supply chain, with training platforms, centres, and curricula ready to meet the demands for a more competitive Europe,” Gabriel mentioned.

Schmit referred to as for equipping employees with new and extra expertise to assist development and sustainability within the battery business. “Supported through funding from REACT-EU, the European Battery Academy is crucial to accelerate the success story of the European Battery Alliance and is a concrete deliverable of the Pact for Skills. It will help Europe meet the demand of 800,000 workers that will need to be re-skilled or up-skilled in the battery industry by 2025,” Schmit mentioned.

Breton reminded that 5 years in the past Europe was in danger to fall irreversibly behind its rivals within the international batteries market. “Today, it is on its way to respond up to 90% of its needs by 2030. It is a remarkable U-turn and an example of what the EU can achieve thanks to a strong political commitment and common efforts. However, important progress remains to be accomplished in the area of sustainably and responsibly produced and sourced battery raw materials and equipping European workforce with the right skills. Our next challenge is to ensure that in these areas, we catch up with the considerable progress made on battery cells,” Breton mentioned, including, a key milestone would be the adoption of the brand new regulation on batteries. He referred to as on the Member States and the European Parliament to search out an settlement with no additional delay.