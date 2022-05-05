New evidence found in Madeleine McCann case as German prosecutor is ‘sure’ suspect killed British girl





Hans Christian Wolters, who’s investigating the case, instructed Portuguese broadcaster CMTV on Tuesday that investigators had discovered “new evidence” that connects Brückner, who’s a convicted rapist and baby intercourse abuser, to the kid’s disappearance. Brückner is but to be charged.

“The investigation is still going, and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidences, but some evidence,” Wolters instructed the broadcaster.

“We are sure he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann,” he stated.

Wolters was talking on the fifteenth anniversary of the disappearance of Madeline — who was additionally affectionately identified by the identify Maddie — from a vacation resort in Praia da Luz, within the Algarve area, on May 3, 2007.

She went lacking from a lodge room through the night, whereas her mother and father, Kate and Gerry McCann, have been eating at a close-by restaurant. Searching for the reality Last month, Portuguese and German officers named Brückner, who’s German however lived within the Algarve between 1995 and 2007, as an official suspect. It was in 2020 that prosecutors first stated that they suspected Brückner — who because of German privateness legal guidelines they discuss with as Christian B — had been concerned in Madeline’s disappearance. They stated on the time they believed the kid was lifeless. It was the primary time Portuguese prosecutors recognized a proper suspect within the case since clearing Kate and Gerry McCann, who have been initially named as suspects in 2007. In an announcement printed on April 22, after Portuguese and German officers named Brückner because the official suspect within the case, Kate and Gerry McCann stated they “welcomed” the information, because it indicated “progress” within the investigation. “Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her,” the couple stated on the web site arrange of their seek for Madeleine. Brückner, who’s 45, had beforehand stated he had been together with his then-girlfriend throughout the entire evening on which Madeleine went lacking, however Wolters instructed CMTV he had “no alibi.” When requested if his crew of investigators had discovered “something belonging to Maddie” in Brückner’s caravan, the place he lived on the time, Wolters stated he could not touch upon any particulars, however added: “I don’t want to deny it.” Brückner is at the moment in jail in Germany for raping a lady in the identical space of the Algarve area the place Madeleine went lacking in 2007. He has been linked to a string of different crimes. According to paperwork seen by Reuters, he burgled accommodations and vacation flats, and was additionally caught stealing diesel from a Portuguese harbor and falsifying passports.

CNN’s Benjamin Brown, Vasco Cotovio, Jack Guy and Fred Pleitgen contributed to this story.





Source link