New Ferrari 296 GTS Convertible Revealed

Ferrari has revealed the convertible spinoff of the 296 GTB, the brand new 296 GTS. The 296 GTS function a folding hardtop that the corporate claims could be raised or lowered in 14 seconds at speeds of as much as 45kph. Ferrari has made minimal modifications to the 296’s design between the Coupe and the GTS with the one notable change being to the rear deck and engine cowl to create space for the folding hard-top.

Seen from the edges you discover the extra panel traces behind the rear door extending down from the buttresses that make up the duvet for the folding roof. The folding roof itself splits into two sections and folds into the entrance half of the engine bay which has allowed Ferrari to position a window on the rear deck to maintain the engine seen.

Design modifications embody a brand new rear deck and engine cowl to create space for the folding hardtop.

The cabin design stays unchanged from the 296 GTB coupe.

In phrases of specs, the brand new 296 GTS is heavier than the usual coupe with Ferrari quoting a dry weight of 1540kg as in opposition to 1470kg. The extra weight possible comes from the addition of the folding roof mechanism and any structural modifications necessitated. In phrases of outright efficiency Ferrari claims an an identical 2.9 second 0-100kph dash time for the brand new GTS although it is available in at 0.3 seconds slower than the coupe within the dash to 200kph (7.6 sec in opposition to 7.3 sec). Both although hit a high pace of over 330kph.

The GTS is heavier than the Coupe although Ferrari claims an an identical 0-100kph dash time.

Coming to the engine, there are not any notable modifications right here with the brand new 3.0-litre V6 growing an an identical 654 bhp paired with a 164bhp electrical motor to pump out a mixed 819 bhp and 740Nm. The GTS additionally will get an an identical all-electric vary of 25km.

0 Comments

The 296 GTS is about to be adopted by the debut of Ferrari’s first-ever SUV, the Purosangue within the coming months.

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.