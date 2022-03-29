New Focus on How a Trump Tweet Incited Far-Right Groups Ahead of Jan. 6

The subsequent day, prosecutors say, Mr. Reffitt started to make preparations to journey to Washington and arrive in time for “Armageddon all day” on Jan. 6, he wrote within the Three Percenters group chat. He informed his compatriots that he deliberate to drive as a result of flying was not possible with “all the battle rattle” he deliberate to deliver — a reference to his weapons and physique armor, prosecutors say.

Some within the group appeared to share his anger. On Dec. 22, one member wrote within the chat, “The only way you will be able to do anything in DC is if you get the crowd to drag the traitors out.”

Mr. Reffitt responded: “I don’t think anyone going to DC has any other agenda.”

The House committee has additionally sharpened its give attention to how the tweet set off a series response that galvanized Mr. Trump’s supporters to start military-style planning for Jan. 6. As a part of the congressional inquiry, investigators try to ascertain whether or not there was any coordination past the submit that ties Mr. Trump’s internal circle to the militants and whether or not the teams plotted collectively.

“That tweet could be viewed as a call to action,” mentioned Representative Pete Aguilar, Democrat of California and a member of the committee. “It’s definitely something we’re asking questions about through our discussions with witnesses. We want to know whether the president’s tweets inflamed and mobilized individuals to take action.”

On the day of the submit, contributors in TheDonald.win, a pro-Trump chat board, started sharing ways and methods for attacking the Capitol, the committee famous in a report released on Sunday recommending contempt of Congress costs for Dan Scavino Jr., Mr. Trump’s former deputy chief of employees. In one thread on the chat board associated to the tweet, the report identified, an nameless poster wrote that Mr. Trump “can’t precisely brazenly inform you to revolt. This is the closest he’ll ever get.’’

Lawyers for the militants have repeatedly mentioned that the teams had been merely appearing defensively in getting ready for Jan. 6. They had real considerations, the legal professionals mentioned, that leftist counterprotesters would possibly confront them, as they’d at earlier pro-Trump rallies.

Mr. Trump’s submit got here as his efforts to hold onto energy had been shifting from the courts, the place he had little success, to the streets and to difficult the certification course of that may play out on Jan. 6.