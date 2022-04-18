New funding for troubled WA youth prison

Amid sustained issues about detainee welfare, Western Australia’s authorities will pump an additional $25 million into the state’s solely juvenile jail.

A brand new disaster care unit will present weak detainees with a “safe and therapeutic” atmosphere, Corrective Services Minister Bill Johnston says.

The authorities can be promising enhancements to the power’s intensive supervision unit, together with new recreation areas and commentary cells, by the funding in subsequent month’s finances.

It comes after a senior choose described one teenager’s time at Banksia Hill as one in every of “prolonged systematic dehumanisation and deprivation”.

Perth Children’s Court in February heard a 15-year-old boy had spent 79 days on remand within the intensive supervision unit.

The stint included 33 days the place he was confined to his cell alone with no contemporary air or train.

The boy was being sentenced by court docket president Hylton Quail for housebreaking and a string of assaults on officers at Banksia Hill, all however one in every of which occurred whereas he was within the ISU.

Judge Quail mentioned the boy, who suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum dysfunction and post-traumatic stress dysfunction after experiencing extreme childhood neglect, was “one of the most damaged children to have appeared before me”.

He imposed a neighborhood launch order, describing the boy’s time at Banksia Hill as one in every of “prolonged systematic dehumanisation and deprivation”.

“When you treat a damaged child like an animal, they will behave like one, and if you want to make a monster, this is how you do it,” he mentioned.

Mr Johnston mentioned the brand new funding would tackle rapid and long-term wants.

“I understand Banksia Hill has had its challenges in the past year but the McGowan government remains committed to the safety of both staff and detainees,” he mentioned on Monday.

“This extra funding will protect some of our most vulnerable young people and enhance community safety, by ensuring detainees are supported and empowered not to reoffend.”

The union representing Banksia Hill workers in February warned staffing ranges have been commonly beneath secure requirements.

Mr Johnston mentioned on the time 40 new employees have been in coaching to start out work in March or April and infrastructure was being improved.

The new bundle contains funding for an Aboriginal providers unit to supply cultural assist and providers.

An additional eight Aboriginal welfare officers and Aboriginal medical and psychological well being employees can be employed, bringing the entire to 12.