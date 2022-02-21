New Government Commitment to the High Seas

Brest, France: The High Seas Alliance strongly welcomed the information this morning of a high-level dedication by 14 Heads of State, and all 27 members of the European Union, to realize a powerful and sturdy UN Treaty to guard the biodiversity of the High Seas in 2022.

Peggy Kalas of the High Seas Alliance stated: “This is a timely and important commitment to protect our global commons and we look forward to seeing this demonstration of political will carried forward inside the negotiations in March, during the fourth round of Treaty negotiations.”

The Treaty below negotiation is to guard the biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, past the EEZ of all States and generally known as the High Seas. The fourth and ultimate scheduled negotiation has been delayed by covid however is now operating from the seventh to 18th March within the UN Headquarters in New York.

“The High Ambition Coalition for the High Seas is a optimistic step in the precise route. But we want the ambition showcased on the One Ocean Summit to translate into concrete motion and a brand new treaty that can present complete protections to excessive seas marine life.” – Liz Karan, project director, Pew Charitable Trusts.

Advertisement

Share this text: