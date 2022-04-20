New Hampshire’s Story Land, Living Shores Aquarium Are Going Cashless

GLEN, N.H. (CBS) — Two New Hampshire points of interest are becoming a member of the cashless pattern. Story Land and neighboring Living Shores Aquarium will solely be accepting credit score, debit or pay as you go playing cards and cell funds from clients once they open for the season on May 21.

Visitors preferring money can use kiosks at each points of interest to transform their money onto a pay as you go card for no extra price.

The firm that operates Story Land and Living Shores says the change can be a “smoother and safer experience” for households.

“We made the decision to become a cashless park to benefit our guests when they come to visit Story Land and Living Shores,” General supervisor Eric Dziedzic stated in an announcement. “We expect guests will experience shorter wait times at our food and retail locations thanks to this transition.”

Fenway Park started its 2022 season by transitioning to a “fully cashless environment,” a transfer Gillette Stadium made final yr.