New House Offered To Madhya Pradesh Woman Whose Home Was Razed Post-Riots

The affected household has rejected the supply as of now citing safety concern (File photograph)

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh:

Authorities within the violence-hit Khargone metropolis of Madhya Pradesh have provided one other home to an aged lady whose house, constructed below the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), was demolished by the district administration throughout a drive in opposition to properties of the suspected riot accused, her son stated on Monday.

However, the affected household has rejected the supply as of now citing safety concern and the administration stated no formal order has been issued close to their relocation.

The lady, Hasina Fakhroo (60), whose demolished house was constructed on a bit of presidency land within the Khaskhaswadi space, has been provided a home in a multi-storey constructing in Indira Nagar, which can also be constructed below the Centre’s housing scheme.

The lady’s son, Amzad Khan, instructed PTI, “Officials from the municipal body visited us and offered a house in a multi-storey building in Indira Nagar.” “However, at present because of concern over security, we have declined the offer,” Mr Khan stated.

Sub-divisional Justice of the Peace (SDM) Milind Dhoke stated as the lady was poor, they’d act within the matter as per directives of the state authorities.

Chief municipal officer (CMO) Priyanka Patel, nevertheless, stated up to now, no formal order has been issued within the matter.

The home was demolished by a bulldozer after communal riots broke out within the metropolis on April 10 throughout Ram Navami celebrations.

The residential construction was demolished on Monday (April 11) by the authorities throughout a drive in opposition to “illegal” properties and outlets of those that have been allegedly concerned within the riots, which had led to imposition of a curfew in Khargone.

Ms Patel had then stated, “The house under PMAY about which things are coming out repeatedly… (in media) the fact is, this house was sanctioned at some other place. It was meant for residential purpose but when our team went inside, it found that it was being used for some other purpose. Nobody was living there.” “They have constructed the house on government land while they got approval under PMAY at a different place. A case of encroachment on government land was going on in the tehsil court in the matter. The tehsildar had issued orders for its removal after which it was demolished,” the chief municipal officer had stated.

Hasina Fakhroo has admitted {that a} discover was given to her household by the tehsildar and the land in query doesn’t belong to her although they have been residing on it for years.

The discover for removing of the encroachment on the federal government land was served to the lady in March in addition to on April 7 and it was executed on Monday (April 11), an official stated.