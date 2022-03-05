New hybrid SUV has landed in Oz

A recent fuel-sipping household SUV that’s rammed with customary tools has arrived Down Under, however potential consumers are in for a shock.

Peugeot’s 3008 plug-in hybrid is a bit like a needy pet. You need to put time and vitality into it to get the perfect outcomes and – like an in-demand designer doggie – this Pug is frightfully costly.

Priced from $79,990 plus on-road prices (about $89,000 drive-away), the plug-in hybrid model of Peugeot’s five-seat SUV sits on the high of the 3008 vary.

Backed by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre guarantee, the Peugeot can be costly to service at greater than $620 per yr – practically triple Toyota’s RAV4 hybrid.

Based on the 3008 GT Sport, it has premium touches reminiscent of quilted and heated leather-based seats, 19-inch alloys and a 10-speaker stereo.

It’s an impressive-looking automobile constructed to a excessive customary. A ten-inch central touchscreen with smartphone mirroring is a part of the deal, becoming a member of a high-mounted 12.3-inch digital dashboard and tiny, oval-shaped steering wheel.

Ergonomics aren’t a powerful level for the French model and bigger drivers might want to place the steering wheel low on their laps to get an honest view of the devices.

USB factors and cruise management buttons are hidden out of sight, the audio controls are break up between the left and proper aspect of the steering wheel and local weather management changes require faucets and swipes of the touchscreen, versus the easy prod of a button or twist of a knob.

The hybrid has a smaller boot and gasoline tank than common fashions, compromises made to accommodate its 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery.

It makes use of the identical 1.6-litre turbo petrol motor because the GT Sport, tuned to make a stronger 147kW within the premium machine. Petrol energy goes to the entrance wheels by an eight-speed automated transmission that bowls up the odd bumpy shift.

A pair of 81kW entrance and 83kW rear electrical motors chip in to supply 222kW of mixed peak energy, delivering a surprisingly fast 6.1-second dash to 100km/h.

It actually does really feel brisk with a full battery cost that enables about 50 kilometres of pure electrical driving. The spectacular 1.6L/100km gasoline use declare is a little bit deceptive. Short journeys with a full battery will use virtually no gasoline, whereas longer drives will return gasoline use much like standard vehicles.

You have to plug it in repeatedly to get most energy or all-wheel-drive, in any other case solely the petrol motor gives motivation, and just for the entrance wheels. And the 3008 feels sluggish as soon as the battery is depleted.

The hybrid {hardware} provides a very good 400 kilograms to the automobile, blunting the common 3008’s innate agility and supple trip. Factor in 19-inch alloys with what Peugeot describes as “tall and narrow” eco-minded Michelin rubber and the result’s a automobile with a lot much less poise than Peugeot’s ordinary fare. It’s additionally extra hands-on than conventional “self-charging” hybrids – if you wish to be certain that the Peugeot runs emissions-free on the finish of the college run, you should bear in mind to make use of the touchscreen to instruct the battery to maintain cost up its sleeve.

It’s a intelligent system that may present a compromise between petrol and electrical vehicles, however provided that you’re ready to place the work in.

VERDICT 3/5

Expensive, advanced and fewer enjoyable to steer than the petrol Peugeot 3008, this hybrid is for folk dedicated to the inexperienced trigger.

A HANDSOME HYBRID

Want the plug-in remedy in a extra fashionable package deal? Consider the Peugeot 508 Hybrid. Priced from $76,990 plus on-road prices ($3000 lower than the 3008), the premium 508 sedan has a much less subtle spin on the hybrid theme. Combining a 133kW petrol engine with an 81kW electrical motor, it has a mixed peak of 165kW and solely ever drives the entrance wheels. A smaller 11.8kWh battery gives 5 kilometres much less electrical vary than the 3008. As with its high-riding sibling, the sedan is loaded with luxurious options, however isn’t as candy to drive as common fashions.

PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID VITALS

Price: About $89,000 drive-away

Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo hybrid, 222kW

Warranty/servicing: 5-year, unl’td km. $3109 for five years

Safety: 6 airbags, auto emergency braking, energetic cruise management, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep help

Thirst: 1.6L/100km

Cargo: 395 litres

Spare: Inflator equipment