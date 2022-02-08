New import wins ALW game for Victory

A objective from American signing Brooke Hendrix in her first begin has given an in any other case wasteful Melbourne Victory a worthwhile 1-0 away win over Newcastle in A-League Women.

Hendrix’s agency Fifty fifth-minute header from a free-kick went in off a put up and was lengthy overdue for Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday, the objective securing fourth spot on the ladder for the guests.

A 3rd straight win and clear sheet lifted Melbourne degree on factors with third-placed Adelaide, who’ve a barely higher objective distinction however have performed one recreation extra.

The loss virtually actually ended Newcastle’s finals hopes, leaving them 9 factors behind fourth-placed Victory.

Victory had 19 photographs on objective in a dominant first half show, however someway the Jets acquired to the break on degree phrases.

It was a way more aggressive second half with Newcastle threatening extra and Victory unable to construct a much bigger lead after the objective.

Hendrix, a properly travelled defender who has performed in America, England, Italy, Switzerland and Iceland, joined Victory final week and got here off the bench for a cameo look of their final recreation.

“I feel like I’m still knocking a little bit of rust off,” Hendrix informed Paramount Plus.

In the primary half Victory’s full of life Alex Chidiac hit the put up and Jets’ goalkeeper Claire Coelho did properly to palm away a detailed vary volley from Catherine Zimmerman earlier than utilizing her legs to cease a point-blank Maja Markovski effort.

The Jets did not have an honest strike on objective till the thirty fifth minute when Sophie Harding’s shot was pushed away by Victory goalkeeper Casey Dumont.

After conceding the Jets satirically got here into the sport extra, however struggled to hit the goal.

“I couldn’t fault the girls in terms of their effort and their mentality and their character,” Jets coach Ash Wilson mentioned.

“We had a pretty challenging week, we had a couple of girls go into isolation due to COVID-related issues, we had about four girls yesterday with a gastro type bug, or a vomiting bug and we’re still seeing some players struggling with the effects of COVID.”

“There were some really pleasing patches for us and I think we took it to them particularly in the second half, but they are a quality side.”

Victory additionally had extra alternatives after scoring and Coelho produced good saves to disclaim Chidiac and Alana Murphy.

“Its always good to win away from home and to keep a clean sheet was excellent, although we made quite hard work of it,” Victory coach Jeff Hopkins mentioned.

“I was just a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t have put the game away and made it a little bit safer a little bit earlier.”