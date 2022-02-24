New Indiana Jones film ‘plagued by tragedy’

There’s been one other life-threatening incident on the set of the brand new Indiana Jones movie, a shoot that’s been beset with points.

Harrison Ford was a real-life hero on the set of the newest instalment of Indiana Jones, in keeping with a brand new report.

The Oscar winner, 79, rushed to assistance from a crew member, who was believed to have had a coronary heart assault, The Sun reported earlier this week.

“Harrison was standing just yards away and yelled for a medic,” a supply informed the outlet.

“There was a huge amount of panic. The on-site first aider did CPR while they waited for an air ambulance and paramedics to arrive.”

A rep for Ford didn’t instantly return Page Six’s request for remark.

The upcoming fifth movie within the Indiana Jones franchise seems to be suffering from tragedy. A separate incident that bore an eerie similarity to this current medical emergency passed off in November whereas the solid and crew had been on location in Morocco.

Camera division professional Nic Cupac was discovered useless in his resort room within the metropolis of Fes, Walt Disney Studios confirmed to The Post on the time.

The 54-year-old’s loss of life was thought to have been of “natural causes”. The Sun, which broke the initial report, now claims it was additionally a suspected coronary heart assault.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed,” a rep for the manufacturing beforehand informed The Post. “His sudden passing was not production related. Nic was a grip on 2nd unit.”

Cupac was reportedly one in every of 100 males flown out to carry out a stunt utilizing a rickshaw alongside Ford. The id of the newer stricken crew member is unknown.

Aside from the well being emergencies, different mishaps have tormented the manufacturing.

While filming in East London in June, neighbours complained that the blocking of streets was making their lives a “living hell,” and flight delays on account of Covid-19 precipitated different points.

Production of the film was additionally halted for 3 months in June after Ford suffered a severe shoulder injury. He solely returned to the set in Italy in October.

A consultant for Walt Disney Studios didn’t instantly return Page Six’s request for remark.

This story initially appeared on Page Six and is republished right here with permission