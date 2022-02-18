New Indorama Ventures partnership will recycle over 1.6 billion PET beverage bottles in the Czech Republic by 2025

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), the world’s largest producer of recycled PET for beverage bottles, as we speak accomplished a deal for an 85% fairness stake in Czech Republic-based PET plastic recycler, UCY Polymers CZ s.r.o. (UCY), boosting the nation and Europe’s plastic assortment and recycling ambitions.

As a results of the funding, IVL will recycle about 1.12 billion further post-consumer PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles within the Czech Republic yearly by 2025, growing the overall bottles recycled by UCY throughout the Czech Republic, Germany and Central Europe to 1.6 billion bottles per 12 months. IVL, a world sustainable chemical substances firm, is investing $1.5 billion globally to develop recycling amenities and sustainable manufacturing, together with boosting its recycling capability to 750,000 tons per 12 months by 2025.

UCY is a strategic match for IVL as a backward integration into the corporate’s increasing recycled PET (rPET) footprint in Europe and internationally to safe feedstock for rPET merchandise. UCY can produce 40,000 tonnes of recycled PET flake per 12 months. IVL will develop UCY to serve the growing demand for recycled PET in Europe.

UCY will work with IVL’s current PET flake manufacturing amenities within the area. These present the washed and shredded post-consumer bottles as PET flake feedstock to provide recycled PET resin that’s appropriate for meals contact use. PET is totally recyclable and essentially the most collected and recycled plastic packaging in Europe.

D Ok Agarwal, CEO and CFO at Indorama Ventures, stated: “IVL will use our know-how to grow capacity and recycle more and more bottles. As part of our commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, we are building the recycling infrastructure needed to divert PET waste from the environment. By recycling post-consumer PET bottles into new bottles, we give waste an economic value. This drives improvements in waste collection systems, meaning less waste and a cleaner environment.”

Indorama Ventures Chairman Yash Lohia stated: “Our partnership will strengthen the recycling ecosystem in the Czech Republic. This growth is made possible because of our customers’ commitment to bottle-to-bottle recycling, which allows us to build the recycling infrastructure Europe needs.”

Maximilian Josef Söllner, CEO, UCY, stated: “We look forward to adding our robust supply of post-consumer bottles, well-established technology and proven management team to IVL. Expanding our capacity by 2025 means an extra 896 million more bottles will be recycled in our facilities compared with today.”

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg ticker IVL.TB), is without doubt one of the world’s main petrochemicals producers, with a world manufacturing footprint throughout Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s portfolio contains Combined PET, Integrated Oxides and Derivatives, and Fibers. Indorama Ventures merchandise serve main FMCG and automotive sectors, i.e. drinks, hygiene, private care, tire and security segments. Indorama Ventures has approx. 24,000 staff worldwide and consolidated income of US$10.6 billion in 2020. The Company is listed within the Dow Jones Emerging Markets and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Indorama Ventures is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with world working websites within the following:

EMEA: The Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, France, UK, Italy, Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Spain, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, Portugal, Israel, Egypt, Russia, Slovakia, Austria, Bulgaria Americas: USA, Mexico, Canada, Brazil Asia Pacific: Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia

