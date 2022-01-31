New initiative set to boost Jamaica coffee exports to EU and spur growth

A brand new initiative to assist enhance Jamaican espresso exports to the European Union was launched at a high-level occasion yesterday which celebrated a longstanding and fruitful partnership between the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) and the Government of Jamaica.

Caribbean Export will present consultants to supply a complete evaluation of the EU espresso market and develop the market penetration technique to extend the footprint of the Blue Mountain and Jamaica High Mountain espresso manufacturers in Europe. The initiative is funded by the EU, as part of ongoing, beneficiant assist to companies in CARIFORUM nations.

“Europe holds strong prospects as a strong and important coffee market, with significant scope for the expansion of exports, due to its large consumer base of approximately 450 million consumers,” stated The Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, talking on the occasion.

Minister Johnson counseled the continuing assist offered by Caribbean Export, funded by the EU, which she stated has within the final 4 years offered grants amounting to US$1.3 million to 53 native companies. She highlighted the initiative will allow financial development within the nation, very important to rebound from the pandemic.

The EU already accounts for 10% of Jamaica’s complete espresso exports. The absence of promoting intelligence and penetration methods was flagged as a problem and barrier to enlargement in Europe by Jamaica’s espresso exporters and their EU counterparts.

“Our goal is to assist in creating an evidence-based strategy for positioning Jamaican coffee in the European market, which, when executed, will connect with new consumers and create a memorable experience, while sharing the story behind the product and strengthening the unique brand identity of Jamaican coffee and Jamaica as a whole,” stated Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of Caribbean Export.

Mr. Maharaj emphasised the significance of leveraging the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement to increase espresso exports for jobs and development. At a time of disruption, he stated, “there is a silver lining” – the EU’s very engaging espresso market”.

Consultants, Windward Commodities, will conduct an in-depth overview of the EU espresso market, together with market entry necessities and an evaluation of the market penetration methods of different main espresso suppliers. They will present suggestions to reinforce the competitiveness of Jamaica espresso exporters within the EU market.

The occasion was attended by The Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Honourable Dr. Norman Dunn, MP Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Her Excellency, Ambassador Symone Betton-Nayo, Norman Grant, President, Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association (JCEA), Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director of Caribbean Export, Jo Spalburg, Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe, and different key companions.

About Caribbean Export

Caribbean Export is the regional commerce and funding promotion company centered on accelerating the financial transformation of the Caribbean. We work intently with companies to extend exports, entice funding, and contribute in direction of the creation of jobs to construct a resilient Caribbean. It is presently executing the Regional Private Sector Programme (RPSDP) funded by the European Union underneath the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).



