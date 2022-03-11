New ISIS leader is brother of slain caliph Baghdadi: Sources

The new chief of ISIS, whose appointment the group introduced on Thursday, is the brother of slain former caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, based on two Iraqi safety officers and one Western safety supply.

ISIS named its new chief Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi in a recorded audio message distributed on-line.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement got here weeks after the dying final month of Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi, the person who in flip succeeded Baghdadi in 2019 and have become the group’s second so-called caliph. Both Baghdadi and Quraishi died by blowing themselves and relations up throughout US raids on their hideouts in northern Syria.

ISIS, a successor to al-Qaeda’s notoriously bloodthirsty Iraq department, has its roots in an Islamist insurgency in opposition to US forces after they invaded Iraq and toppled Sunni Muslim dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

ISIS in its present kind emerged from the chaos of the civil conflict in neighboring Syria final decade and took over huge swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014. Baghdadi declared an Islamic caliphate from a mosque within the northern Iraqi metropolis of Mosul in 2014 and proclaimed himself caliph of all Muslims.

ISIS’ brutal rule, throughout which it killed and executed hundreds of individuals within the title of its slender interpretation of Islam, got here to an finish in Mosul when Iraqi and worldwide forces defeated the group there in 2017.

Its remaining hundreds of militants have in recent times largely hid out in distant territory however are nonetheless capable of perform important insurgent-style assaults.

Close Baghdadi aide

The new chief’s actual title is Juma Awad al-Badri, he’s Iraqi and Baghdadi’s elder brother, two Iraqi safety officers advised Reuters on Friday. A Western safety official confirmed the 2 males have been brothers, however didn’t specify which was older.

It is the primary time this has been revealed since ISIS introduced the brand new chief. The officers spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they don’t seem to be approved to talk to media.

Little is understood about Badri, however he comes from a detailed circle of shadowy, battle-hardened Iraqi militants who emerged within the aftermath of the 2003 US invasion.

“Badri is a radical who joined salafi [terrorist] groups in 2003 and was known to always accompany Baghdadi as a personal companion and Islamic legal adviser,” one of many Iraqi safety officers mentioned.

The official mentioned Badri has lengthy been head of ISIS’ Shura Council, a management group that guides technique and decides succession when a caliph is killed or captured.

Research by the late Iraqi ISIS skilled Hisham al-Hashemi revealed on-line in 2020 mentioned Badri was chief of the five-member Shura Council.

The audio recording asserting the brand new chief mentioned he had been named by Quraishi as his successor earlier than his dying.

Badri’s nom-de-guerre, additionally Quraishi, signifies that like his brother and his predecessor he’s believed to hint his lineage from the Prophet Mohammed, giving him non secular clout amongst fellow militants.

Iraqi safety officers and analysts have mentioned that the brand new chief will proceed making an attempt to wage assaults throughout Iraq and Syria and that he may need his personal imaginative and prescient for the way these assaults are carried out.

New safety menace

One of the Iraqi safety officers who spoke to Reuters on Friday mentioned Badri had lately moved throughout the border from Syria, the place he has been holed up, and into Iraq.

Badri will inherit management over monetary assets which can be important, based on a report written in December by the United Nations sanctions monitoring workforce.

“Recent assessments … put the group’s reserves at between $25 million and $50 million,” it mentioned, however added that ISIS spends greater than it earns, counting on “opportunistic extortion, looting and kidnap for ransom.”

Badri has two different brothers, one detained for years by Iraqi safety companies, the Iraqi safety official mentioned. The different brother’s whereabouts isn’t recognized, however he’s believed to be one other Islamist radical, he mentioned.

Read extra: Poverty, fear drive exodus from Syria’s one-time ISIS capital