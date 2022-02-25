New Jersey cops seek help identifying body found at waterfront park

New Jersey cops are asking for the general public’s assist in figuring out a girl discovered useless on the shore of a waterfront park.

Police launched a facial-reconstruction sketch of the useless lady, who was present in Carteret in Middlesex County, whereas asking for any clues to assist determine her.

The physique of the unidentified lady in her 20s — believed to be of Middle Eastern descent — was found Feb. 2 alongside the shore of the Carteret Waterfront Park, New Jersey State Police mentioned Thursday.

The 5-foot-6, 125-pound lady was sporting black Adidas pants, a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and Adidas sneakers, state police mentioned.

Anyone with info ought to name state police at (609) 882-2000. People can even submit nameless suggestions, investigators mentioned. A message looking for further remark from Carteret police was not instantly returned Friday.