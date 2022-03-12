Americas

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy looks back at COVID pandemic with CBS2’s Meg Baker

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy looks back at COVID pandemic with CBS2's Meg Baker


During the pandemic, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held 250 weekly briefings to keep the public informed of the rapidly spreading virus. CBS2’s Meg Baker sat down with him one-on-one to take a look back and ahead.

