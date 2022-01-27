New Jersey political consultant admits to murder-for-hire plot

A one-time New Jersey political marketing consultant has admitted to orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot that resulted within the killing of a former state senator’s son practically eight years in the past, federal prosecutors mentioned.

Sean Caddle, who labored on the 2013 and 2017 campaigns for ex-New Jersey state Sen. Ray Lesniak, pleaded responsible on Tuesday to the twisted plot that left Michael Galdieri in April 2014, the US Attorney’s Office mentioned.

“The most bizarre thing I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” Lesniak informed the Associated Press in a Wednesday interview, referring to the stunning case.

“He led a double life. While he was running campaigns for me — a lot of them very successful — he was arranging a murder,” the previous lawmaker mentioned of Caddle.

Caddle, 44, solicited Bomani Africa, of Philadelphia and Connecticut resident George Bratsenis, to kill Galdieri at his Jersey City residence in change for hundreds of {dollars}, authorities mentioned.

The duo fatally stabbed Galdieri then set fireplace to his residence, prosecutors mentioned. The sufferer’s father was the late former state Sen. James Galdieri.

Africa, now 61 years previous, confessed to his function within the scheme in a Wednesday video convention in Newark federal court docket. He appeared from a Rhode Island federal detention heart, the place he’s awaiting sentencing after pleading responsible to an armed financial institution theft in Connecticut in 2014, prosecutors mentioned.

Both Africa and Caddle pleaded responsible to conspiring to commit murder-for-hire.

Caddle is free on a $1 million unsecured bond and residential detention whereas he awaits sentencing.

No costs had been introduced towards Bratsenis within the murder-for-hire case as of Wednesday afternoon.

With Post wires