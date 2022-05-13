New Jersey woman attacked by bear as she checked her mail

A New Jersey lady was attacked by a black bear as she checked her mail, wildlife officers have stated.

The 34-year-old lady was strolling up Gorney Road in Lafayette, Sussex County, to get her mail on May 11 when she noticed two to a few bears in the identical space, News12 reported.

One of the black bears then out of the blue charged at her, the lady stated. However, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection continues to be investigating the incident.

The bear ultimately backed away when a neighbor used his automotive horn to startle them, News12 reported. The lady was taken to the hospital the place she was handled for accidents on her arm and again. She is now out of the hospital.

Wildlife officers are on the lookout for the bear, News 12 stated.

It is probably going (given earlier related instances) that if the animal is caught it will be euthanized.

Newsweek has contacted the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for a remark.

Black bears reside throughout New Jersey and have been noticed in all 21 counties. They are the state’s largest mammal and for the reason that Eighties their inhabitants has been thriving and increasing.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection “use an integrated approach” to handle the bear inhabitants within the state, in accordance with its web site.

Bear assaults in News Jersey are uncommon, however not exceptional. In January, a black bear mauled an 81-year-old lady in Sussex County. After attacking the lady it then stole her canine and killed it, NJ.com reported. The incident occurred when the lady had put her trash out to be collected.

In 2020 in West Milford, an 82-year-old man was given 30 stitches after being attacked by a bear.

Black bears can wander into residential areas looking for meals. They are drawn to simple meals, resembling pet meals or chook feed.

In 2021, the New Jersey Herald reported that black bear nuisance reviews had greater than doubled within the earlier yr.

According to figures from the Department of Environmental Protection, there have been 169 bear sightings in 2019. In 2020 nonetheless, there was an enormous improve in sightings, the quantity leaping to 349.

Of the sightings in 2020, 268 stated the bears had been a nuisance or precipitated harm.

The division advises that if residents spot a bear, they need to not method it, and make noises with a purpose to assert themselves.

Black bears normally are usually not aggressive and can again away in the event that they hear loud noises. If a bear does method, it’s suggested that residents increase their arms to make themselves seem greater.