New JNU Vice-Chancellor Criticised Over Unverified Handle’s Old Tweets

Screenshots of outdated tweets posted by the deal with mentioned to be operated by Prof Pandit went viral

New Delhi:

A Twitter account, mentioned to belong to Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) new vice-chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipadi Pandit, was deactivated yesterday after Twitter customers dug out controversial tweets that ranged from calling protesting farmers “parasites” and “dalals” and sharing posts by right-wing trolls to focus on journalists and politicians.

Prof Pandit’s appointment as the brand new JNU V-C was introduced yesterday after her predecessor, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, was named chairperson of the University Grants Commission. In a message to the scholars and school members, she mentioned “the focus would be constructing Indo-centric narratives”.

Soon after the appointment was introduced, screenshots of outdated tweets posted by the deal with, which is believed to have been operated by Prof Pandit, began doing the rounds on social media.

One of the tweets described actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan as a “Hindu abuser” and “rice bag convert” — a derogatory time period used to focus on Hindus who allegedly transformed to Christianity for a bag of rice.

Another tweet mentioned Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse took “opposite lessons from Gita”. “Godse thought action was important and identified a solution for a united India in the assassination of one person Mahatma Gandhi. Sad,” it added.

A tweet focusing on the farmers’ motion in opposition to the three contentious farm legal guidelines termed them “parasitic middlemen” led by “Yo Ya” — obvious reference to Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav — and farmer chief Rakesh Tikait.

Introducing the brand new VC of JNU — clearly a job mannequin of scholarship for its college students and school. pic.twitter.com/cTpvfte85P — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 7, 2022

Another tweet, a screenshot of which has been shared by Mr Yadav, mocks singer Rihanna for supporting the farmers’ protest whereas sharing a troll submit that makes use of derogatory phrases for the artiste.

Other posts by the deal with supported requires razing mosques and performed up right-wing propaganda resembling “love jihad”.

Meanwhile, a number of Twitter customers have identified grammatical errors in Prof Pandit’s message to the scholars.

Among them is BJP MP Varun Gandhi who has mentioned “such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth’s future”.

Prof Pandit’s appointment comes after the tenure of Prof M Jagadesh Kumar which noticed a number of controversies on the premier central college, together with the 2016 sedition row, the disappearance of pupil Najeeb Ahmed and the 2020 assaults on campus.