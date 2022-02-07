New Juventus signings seal Serie A win

Dusan Vlahovic has made a dream debut for Juventus, scoring the opening objective in a 2-0 win over Verona in Italy’s Serie A on Sunday.

The coveted striker accomplished a 70 million euro (A$113m) switch from Fiorentina on January 28, his twenty second birthday.

The Serbia worldwide lobbed onrushing Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo within the thirteenth minute.

He’s the league’s joint top-scorer on 18 objectives, together with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

“Juve always aim for the highest objectives. In every competition, when it starts, Juve aim to win it,” Vlahovic mentioned.

“That is why I’m here, to help and give my contribution. We will go game by game and at the end of the season we will see where we are.”

Another new Juventus signing, Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who joined from the German Bundesliga’s Borussia Moenchengladbach, doubled the lead with a low shot previous Montipo within the second half.

The Bianconeri transfer to fourth within the standings with 45 factors, eight behind leaders Inter Milan, whereas Verona (33) are ninth.

In Venice, striker Victor Osimhen scored on his first begin since November as Napoli beat 10-man Venezia 2-0 to maneuver stage on factors with second-placed AC Milan.

Napoli and Milan path Inter by one level after the Rossoneri rallied late to win the town derby 2-1 on Saturday, though defending champions Inter have a sport in hand.

The 23-year-old Osimhen, who suffered a severe head damage in November, nodded residence the opening objective within the 58th minute carrying a protecting masks. It was the sixth Serie A objective for the Nigeria worldwide this season and tenth in all competitions.

In a vigorous end, defender Tyronne Ebuehi acquired a straight pink card following a VAR assessment for a excessive deal with on Dries Mertens 5 minutes into added time earlier than substitute Andrea Petagna made it 2-0 one other 5 minutes later.

Udinese additionally relied on late objectives to beat Torino 2-0.

Nahuel Molina curled in a free kick earlier than one other substitute, Ignacio Pussetto, transformed from the spot for the second in added-time.

Elsewhere, Cagliari jumped Venezia and out of the relegation zone after a 2-1 upset victory at 10-man Atalanta, Sampdoria routed Sassuolo 4-0, and Empoli drew 0-0 at Bologna.