NEW LAWS: What changes about life in Spain in February 2022

Changes to journey guidelines and Covid certificates

Being absolutely vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19 will not be sufficient for a lot of worldwide travellers to go to Spain from February 1st 2022.

Spanish authorities have followed the EU’s recommendations to Member States and up to date the nation’s journey guidelines concerning Covid-19 well being passes and required vaccinations, with the fast unfold of the Omicron variant around the globe spurring the modifications.

The predominant change is that for those who accomplished your preliminary Covid-19 vaccination greater than 270 days in the past (round 9 months), you have to to indicate you’ve had a Covid booster shot to have the ability to go to Spain. EU Digital Covid Certificates that are older than 9 months will stop to be legitimate for journey in Spain until they present a booster shot.

This will have an effect on many non-EU travellers who wish to go to Spain, together with American, British, Canadian, Australian and Russian vacationers, amongst others, who had been vaccinated greater than 9 months in the past however haven’t acquired their booster shot.

However, EU residents and any accompanying non-EU relations (even when the go to to Spain is for tourism), overseas residents of Spain, Spanish nationals and different classes are exempt from having to indicate proof of a booster shot to enter the Spanish territory, even when they had been absolutely vaccinated greater than 270 days in the past.

New low-cost Valencia-Madrid practice

Avlo, the low-cost subsidiary of Spain’s public rail supplier, will launch a brand new high-speed practice route between Madrid and Valencia on February twenty first, with tickets going for as little as €7.

The new service will go away from Valencia to Madrid at 9.28am, 4.15pm and 9.10 pm. The Madrid-Valencia routes will depart at 6.30am, 12.40pm and 6.40pm from the Spanish capital.

According to Spanish web site trenes.com, the common single ticket value of a Renfe Ave ticket between Madrid and Valencia is €45.

AVE trains tackle common 1 hour and 38 minutes to finish the 302 kilometres that separate Madrid from Valencia.

Public holidays in February 2022

As a lot of you most likely know, Spain has numerous public holidays and like most issues right here, they’re totally different relying on the place within the nation you might be. In February, there aren’t any nationwide holidays throughout Spain and regional holidays solely in two locations.

Andalusia: February twenty eighth.

Canary Islands: February 2nd (Tenerife).

See a full rundown of dates for the entire yr throughout the areas within the hyperlink proper under.

UK driving license validity in Spain to finish

On December twenty ninth 2021, Spanish authorities approved a third extension to the validity of UK licenses in Spain post-Brexit, this time for 2 extra months till February twenty eighth 2022.

Will there lastly be a deal between Spanish and UK authorities which permits all British residents in Spain to proceed utilizing their licences or to simply change for a Spanish one with out having to sit down their driving examination once more in Spain? Or will there be one other extension to the validity of UK licences earlier than the top of February deadline?

Regions to maintain or scrap Covid well being passes for every day affairs?

The regional governments that applied the Covid well being go for home issues earlier than Christmas as Spain’s sixth wave spiked now have to contemplate whether or not to maintain the measure. Cantabria, Catalonia and Asturias have to date determined to drop the rule (contemplating it ineffective in stopping infections) whereas the Valencia area, La Rioja and Andalusia all intend to maintain for a part of February or your entire month.

With Omicron infections nonetheless very excessive however now slowly dropping, the remaining areas will determine over the course of February how for much longer they’ll require residents to have to indicate their Covid certificates to enter bars, eating places and different public areas.

February climate anticipated to be dry

According to predictions, February 2022 might be even drier than January, with a common lack of rainfall that can worsen drought situations that some elements of Spain are struggling.

It is believed the dry climate is brought on by an anticyclone within the northern mainland, which can imply January’s climate will proceed into February with chilly mornings and nights, huge temperature swings between day and evening, and a common lack of rain.

The finish of obligatory masks exterior?

On December twenty third, the Spanish authorities shortly handed a Royal Decree to make masks obligatory exterior once more, with Health Minister Carolina Darias saying the measure would solely be “temporary”.

Introduced partly in a bid to sluggish the pace of Omicron variant transmissions over the jovial, sociable Christmas interval, in line with Spanish regulation Royal Decrees have to be debated inside thirty days of their introduction, which left just a few folks confused about when precisely the measure would finish.

Thirty calendar days would have been January twenty fourth, however the regulation requires thirty enterprise days. The Spanish Congress of Deputies had confirmed to media shops that the measure can be up for debate once more on February 2nd.

Will Spanish housing regulation lastly be authorized?

It is predicted that the Spanish authorities will press forward and eventually approve its lengthy awaited housing regulation regardless of criticism from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) which questioned its influence on regional powers and the influence on landlords and land homeowners, particularly on its proposed rental regulation mechanism to manage costs.

The regulation will then need to go Spain’s Congress, ​​however as the federal government coalition PSOE and Podemos don’t have the required working majority to go it with out modifications or challenges from opposition, it’s anticipated the regulation should bear some modifications.

What has been authorized as a part of Spain’s new housing laws is the €250/month rental allowance for under-35s.

Key elections in Castilla y León

If you watch Spanish information, you might have seen swathes of politicians descending on the Castilla y León area cosplaying as rural Spaniards in current weeks.

Whether it’s far-right chief Santiago Abascal in his wellies, or PP boss Pablo Casado attempting his finest to slot in with farm-hands, in Spain regional elections and politics can have a ripple impact on the nationwide image and for the latter, and his PP get together, elections in Castilla y León are the prospect to relaunch the get together forward of a common election someday in 2023.

After taking a slight dip in polling numbers in current months, Casado and PP are eager to venture a united entrance and bolster his status as Spain approaches the final quarter of its electoral cycle.

A key ingredient of this rebrand has been Casado’s reported truce with Madrid regional chief Isabel Ayuso, who has gained help among the many PP high brass after her victory in regional elections and rumours she was positioning herself for a management bid. Castilla y León is one among a number of regional elections in 2022 that Casado and PP hope to capitalise on and construct political momentum earlier than heading right into a common election the next yr.

Possible rise in minimal wage

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz has introduced that she is going to collect collectively main commerce unions and enterprise leaders to debate a doable rise in Spain’s minimal wage in early February. It is believed that unions will ask for the minimal revenue to be elevated to 1000 a month, up from 965, and it’s believed Díaz sees little cause to not agree.

New UK-Spain journey guidelines

February eleventh will mark the top of testing necessities for absolutely vaccinated UK-bound travellers, together with the post-arrival Day 2 checks that travellers from Spain had beforehand been pressured to pay for.

Before that on February 1st, Spain may even change its journey guidelines. UK vacationers heading to Spain who accomplished their preliminary Covid vaccination greater than 270 days previous to journey to Spain, should present proof of getting acquired a booster jab to be allowed to enter the nation.

There are some exemptions, which you can find out about here.

Postponed carnivals

Although Spain does appear to be – toca madera – nearing the top of the COVID-19 pandemic, some areas are nonetheless taking part in it secure with restrictions and limiting public occasions. As a consequence, among the extra well-known February carnivals have been already cancelled and are anticipated to happen in June.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife: historically referred to as Winter Festivals, it’s believed Tenerife’s largest carnival can be moved to June in response to coronavirus contagions and the tightening of restrictions to stop the unfold of the omicrom variant.

Cádiz: The Cádiz Carnival is likely one of the most well-known in Spain, declared each a Festival of International Tourist Interest and an Asset of Cultural Interest and a Treasure of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Spain. Unfortunately that doesn’t assist it in a pandemic, and COVID-19 restrictions have additionally postponed the favored carnival to the summer season.

The variety of COVID-19 circumstances has worsened considerably in current months – in Cádiz but additionally throughout the Andalusia area – as a result of Omicron variant, so it’s believed that the carnival will ultimately be held someday between the 2nd and twelfth of June.