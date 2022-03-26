New leaders and old plotlines come together as last year’s finalists start afresh

In the absence of Moeen Ali, Devon Conway might be used as a floater to focus on KKR’s thriller spinners

MS Dhoni solely time Dhoni has represented Super Kings strictly as a participant was in 2012, in a dead-rubber Champions League T20 recreation Ravindra Jadeja vs Shreyas Iyer . Two new captains will kick off IPL 2022, in a rematch of the IPL 2021 last, on the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Thetime Dhoni has represented Super Kings strictly as a participant was in 2012, in a dead-rubber Champions League T20 recreation against Yorkshire . A decade later, Super Kings will begin making ready for all times after Dhoni though an announcement from the franchise mentioned he would proceed to signify Super Kings as a participant this season and “beyond.”

Moeen has arrived in India and will probably be accessible for Super Kings’ second recreation, in opposition to Lucknow Super Giants on March 31, after present process quarantine for 3 days. In the absence of Moeen, New Zealand batter Devon Conway is prone to make his IPL debut. Head coach Stephen Fleming had beforehand labored with Conway when he was part of New Zealand’s preparatory camp for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Tim Southee, who bought married earlier this week and joined the IPL bubble late, will miss Saturday’s recreation. In his absence, Knight Riders may usher in Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne or decide an additional Indian seamer.

Likely XIs

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Devon Conway, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 Ravindra Jadeja (capt), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 10 Chris Jordan/Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Adam Milne

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Sam Billings (wk), 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sunil Narine, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Shivam Mavi 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Umesh Yadav/Rasikh Salam Dar

Devon Conway may make his IPL debut within the absence of Moeen Ali Getty Images

Strategy punt

There is a case for Super Kings to make use of Conway as a floater within the center order to counter Knight Riders’ thriller spinners, who’ve robust information in opposition to a lot of the Super Kings batters. In the T20 World Cup recreation in opposition to Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, Conway threw each Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who’s now a part of KKR, off their strains and lengths with a variety of sweeps , together with the reverse-hit. In all T20 cricket, Conway averages 61.63 and strikes at 134.65 against spin . Against tempo, the typical drops to 37.40 and strike rate to 126.15

