New life, new struggles: Afghans still adjusting to US

Taliban forces had taken the Afghan capital. Crowds of panicked individuals thronged the airport. And a younger man who had labored as a subcontractor for the US army confronted a horrible alternative.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hasibullah Hasrat, after having navigated the chaotic streets and Taliban checkpoints to make it contained in the airport, might both return for his spouse and two younger kids or board an evacuation flight and get them later. Not taking the flight seemingly meant none of them would get out of Afghanistan.

Hasrat’s resolution haunts him. He is within the US, one in all greater than 78,000 Afghans admitted into the nation following the US troop withdrawal in August that ended America’s longest conflict. But his household hasn’t been in a position to be part of him.

They’re nonetheless in Afghanistan, the place an financial disaster has led to widespread starvation and the place Taliban repression is on the rise.

“My wife is alone there,” he mentioned, his voice breaking as he describes nightly cellphone calls house. “My son cries, asks where I am, when am I coming. And I don’t know what to say.”

It’s a reminder that the journey for lots of the Afghans who got here to the United States within the historic evacuation stays very a lot a piece in progress, crammed with uncertainty and nervousness in regards to the future.

Afghan refugees, a few of whom confronted doable reprisals for working with their authorities or American forces in the course of the conflict with the Taliban, say in interviews that they’re grateful to the US for rescuing them and members of the family.

But they’re usually struggling to realize a foothold in a brand new land, straining to pay their payments as help from the federal government and resettlement companies begins to expire, caught in momentary housing, and making an attempt to determine the best way to apply for asylum as a result of many of the Afghans got here below a two-year emergency standing often known as humanitarian parole.

“We are not sure what may happen,” mentioned Gulsom Esmaelzade, whose household has been shuttled between lodge rooms within the San Diego space since January, after spending three months at a New Jersey army base. “We don’t have anything back at home in Afghanistan and here we also don’t have any future.”

It’s taken a toll. Esmaelzade mentioned her mom has needed to be rushed 3 times to the emergency room when her blood strain shot as much as harmful ranges. The youthful girl attributes it to the stress of their lives.

Then there are extra mundane challenges which might be nonetheless daunting for a lot of Afghans. They embrace studying English, navigating authorities bureaucracies and public transportation, and discovering a job.

There can be the isolation for these, like Hasrat, who got here alone. “I don’t know anyone here,” he mentioned within the residence exterior Washington he shares with two different evacuees. “I have no friends, no family, no relatives. I just live with my roommates and my roommates are from other parts of Afghanistan.”

Some have managed to get established. “But there are many more who are not doing fine than are doing well,” mentioned Megan Flores, government director of the Immigrant & Refugee Outreach Center in McLean, Virginia.

The expertise of the evacuated Afghans will not be not like what refugees have traditionally confronted in coming to the United States.

In some methods it’s a preview for the as much as 100,000 Ukrainians who President Joe Biden says will likely be welcomed, additionally in lots of circumstances on two years of humanitarian parole.

Afghans on humanitarian parole should apply for a approach to keep within the nation equivalent to by way of asylum.

It’s a time-consuming course of that usually requires discovering an immigration legal professional, at a price of 1000’s of {dollars} not available to most refugees except they will discover somebody to do it professional bono.

The Department of Homeland Security says about half of the 78,000 seemingly will finally qualify for the particular immigrant visa, or SIV, program.

It grants everlasting residency to individuals, together with their speedy household, who labored for the US authorities. Hasrat hasn’t been in a position to safe an SIV, a minimum of not but, regardless of his work as a subcontractor organising transmission traces for the US Army.

Congress might resolve the scenario by passing the Afghan Adjustment Act, which might allow evacuees to use for everlasting residency after a 12 months within the nation, much like aid granted up to now to individuals from Iraq, Cuba and Vietnam.

Biden not too long ago gave the trouble a lift when he endorsed the thought of including it to an upcoming Ukraine help invoice, a transfer welcomed by a coalition that features veterans, spiritual organizations and resettlement companies.

“They are facing a ticking time bomb of what happens if they don’t get SIV or asylum status,” mentioned Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. “Do they get deported back to Afghanistan and into harm’s way?”

In the meantime, Afghans are attempting to sew collectively new lives as public consideration has shifted to Ukraine and different issues.

At a latest job truthful in Alexandria, Virginia, there have been a whole bunch of evacuees, together with Arafat Safi, a former senior official in Afghan’s overseas affairs ministry who got here to the US together with his spouse, 4 kids and mom.

He’s hoping to land a job in venture administration or worldwide improvement, to make use of an training that features a grasp’s diploma from the UK So far, he’s landed a place as a Pashto-English interpreter and is delivering packages for Amazon on the facet whereas his spouse, Madina, works within the bakery part of a grocery store.

Safi mentioned he nonetheless hopes to discover a higher job and is keen to get everlasting residency. But he by no means complained in a prolonged interview on the household’s residence in Alexandria. An intricate and vibrant Afghan rug — the one possession the household introduced from house — occupies a outstanding place in the lounge.

“I’m very lucky to be here, to be welcomed by the US society. I met a lot of friends here who are checking on me almost every day,” mentioned the 35-year-old Safi. “And it’s amazing. But there’s a small part of me that misses Afghanistan and that misses my people.”

Hasrat mentioned he has little time to consider something apart from his household again house and the hazard they face from the Taliban. A 29-year-old former aggressive boxer, he rides a motorbike to his job as an administrative assistant at a medical workplace.

After taxes and the cash he sends house, he barely has sufficient to pay his payments. His roommates, who’re nonetheless studying English, have even much less and have hassle making the lease.

Most nights, Hasrat waits till it’s late sufficient to have a video chat together with his household. On one latest name, he tried to affix the celebration of his children’ birthdays however was unhappy to understand his daughter doesn’t even know him.

“I am telling them that, ‘yeah, I am happy,’ because if I told them my situation here they will be sad,” he mentioned. “But if no one is there to take care of your wife, how can you be happy?”

Read extra:

Norway slams Afghan Taliban edict demanding women cover up head to toe in public

As Iran-Taliban tensions rise, Afghan migrants in tinderbox

Afghan evacuees fleeing Taliban face months more limbo in UAE: US official