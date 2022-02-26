New look for electric Nissan Leaf

Updated mannequin guarantees to ramp up its buyer attraction, however will or not it’s sufficient to fend off next-generation rivals?

Nissan has up to date its Leaf electric car for 2022, reinforcing the mannequin’s attraction within the face of accelerating competitors.

The modifications are comparatively gentle contemplating the hordes of electrical rivals coming from manufacturers starting from automotive giants reminiscent of Toyota and Volkswagen, to relative newcomers BYD and MG.

Rather than giving the Leaf extra energy, an even bigger battery or recent inside, Nissan’s working modifications quantity to gentle beauty modifications and an improve to its driver help options.

Due to reach domestically within the second half of 2022, the automotive wears new badges, and has black alloy wheels in a recent design.

Nissan says the inclusion of its “ProPILOT” expertise, which brings collectively lively cruise management, lane preserving and site visitors jam help, in order that the automotive can “automatically stop, start and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front”.

As earlier than, the Leaf is obtainable with two battery and motor combos that drive the entrance wheels.

The normal automotive has a 110kW motor and 40kWh battery returning round 270 kilometres of vary, whereas the dearer Leaf e+ continues to have a 62kWh battery with 385 kilometres of vary. It’s additionally prepared to offer “vehicle to grid” charging to maintain your house working throughout a blackout, although Nissan hasn’t enabled the tech in Australia but.

Prices for the up to date mannequin haven’t been finalised. The normal leaf presently sells for somewhat greater than $53,000 drive-away, whereas the Leaf e+ prices $64,990 drive-away earlier than native rebates and incentives are utilized.

Nissan followers who need the newest tech from an electrical automotive could also be higher served by ready for the brand new Ariya SUV, an all-wheel-drive machine positioned nearer to the likes of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6.

The Leaf was the world’s hottest electrical automotive till the Tesla Model 3 gained traction outdoors the US. In Australia, the Leaf attracted 367 gross sales in 2021. That’s not far behind the Hyundai Ioniq (407) and Kona Electric (505), however nicely behind the MG ZS EV (1388) and Tesla Model 3 (12,094).