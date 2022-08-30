New ‘Mafia’ game in the works, announced for 20-year anniversary

Time for a suggestion you possibly can’t refuse: a brand new Mafia sport. There’s one other entry on the best way, and it is cooking within the oven proper now. Developer Hangar 13 confirmed the information in an official interview held for the franchise’s twentieth anniversary.

“I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project!” mentioned Roman Hladík, basic supervisor of Hangar 13. “While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.”

The unique Mafia debuted in 2002, then developed by 2K Czech and revealed by Gathering of Developers. It was initially solely accessible on PC, however in 2004 ported to PlayStation 2 and Xbox. The sport adopted the previous taxi driver and fledgling made man Tommy Angelo as he made a life for himself within the fictional metropolis of Lost Heaven, Illinois, throughout the Thirties.

Two sequels adopted—Mafia II and Mafia III—and continued the storyline throughout two completely different time durations. All three video games obtained up to date remastered variations and can be found throughout fashionable consoles and PC setups. They obtained large overhauls with up to date graphics, new cinematic scenes and even remastered orchestral scores.

When Does the New Mafia Game Release?

There’s at the moment no deliberate launch date for the subsequent Mafia sport, nonetheless, Hangar 13 is tough at work on bringing the story to life. It will possible be a while earlier than any particulars come out concerning the subsequent installment, as bulletins like these usually imply a few years will move earlier than the general public will get a sneak peek at a proof of idea.

Technically, six years have handed because the final new Mafia sport, as the unique Mafia III debuted in 2016. With three completely different time durations explored all through the sequence, it is potential Hangar 13 may resolve to vary each the setting and timeframe for the subsequent entry, however all of that data is at the moment beneath wraps.

There’s no strategy to get your palms on a brand new Mafia title simply but, however Definitive Editions of the primary three video games within the sequence can be found now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.