New MAFS bride’s brutal pre-wedding act

A Married At First Sight bride insulted her make-up artist and rocked as much as her TV marriage ceremony three hours late, as viewers dub her “high maintenance” and “a disgrace”.

NSW businesswoman Carolina, 34, was one of many two intruder {couples} to be launched on Monday evening’s episode because the Channel 9 experiment nears its midway level.

The Brazilian mother-of-one spent hours within the hair and make-up chair previous to her TV ceremony, earlier than telling her skilled magnificence artist she felt her look was “too natural”.

In the episode, the unidentified feminine make-up artist assures her: “Let’s just get it finished and then we can fiddle around after.”

But issues solely received worse type there, with Carolina musing over the completed product earlier than saying: “Um … I actually hate my make-up. I feel like it’s way too … like the contouring, usually I make it much thinner and higher so it makes my face a little bit more lifted.”

The make-up artist then makes an attempt to satisfy Carolina’s needs, earlier than the bride asks, “Can I do it myself?”

Carolina flees from the artist and rushes to the lavatory.

“I’m freaking out because I hate this make-up sh*t. I look disgusting. I’m looking at myself and hating what I see,” she says to her bridesmaid.

She then takes a protracted, onerous take a look at herself earlier than doing the unthinkable. “This is what’s happening,” she says, as she utterly scrubs her complete face.

We hear the faint whispers of a digicam operator, who says, “She’s doing it,” earlier than the producer mumbles, “Oh f**k.”

Viewers took to social media to criticise Carolina’s remedy of the make-up artist, dubbing her “high maintenance”.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be groom Dion, additionally 34, endured a painstaking wait on the altar, pressured to face there whereas Carolina re-did her make-up.

By the time Carolina arrives, she’s three hours late to the social gathering.

“I don’t feel guilty,” she tells the producer from the again seat of her limo. “Is that bad? Should I feel guilty? What’s a few hours you know, he has the rest of his life with me. Plus happy wife, happy life.”

Despite the rocky begin, Carolina and Dion, who’s a property developer from Victoria, hit it off at their marriage ceremony, bonding over their love of the finer issues in life.