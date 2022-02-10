New mandate for Llamas in Gibraltar | Inside UEFA

The 57-year-old barrister was confirmed in workplace on the affiliation’s third peculiar common meeting – the primary gathering to be held for over two years owing to the COVID pandemic.

Llamas practised European regulation in Paris after which in Brussels from 1992 to 2007, earlier than returning to Gibraltar. He was first elected as GFA president in 2015 after serving as vice-president since 2013, and was re-elected for a second time period in 2017.

Llamas was an achieved soccer participant in his youthful years, captaining the Gibraltar youth groups.

He has performed a key position within the association’s successful integration within the European football community since its admission to UEFA was ratified on the Ordinary Congress in London in 2013. He can also be Her Majesty’s Attorney General for Gibraltar.

GFA common secretary Ivan Robba, who chaired the meeting, welcomed the chance to carry the native soccer household collectively for discussions on numerous points and challenges being confronted not solely in Gibraltar, but in addition by soccer throughout Europe, owing to the influence of the pandemic.

“This has been a much-needed general assembly,” he stated, “especially given the time that has elapsed since we were last able to convene together. I am delighted that we have been able to engage constructively with our stakeholders.”