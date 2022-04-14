New match schedule for European Qualifiers Play-offs and several UEFA Nations League matches agreed | Inside UEFA
Following intensive discussions with the eight nationwide associations involved (Armenia, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine and Wales) and FIFA resulting in unanimous settlement, in a exceptional spirit of solidarity and cooperation, UEFA at the moment confirmed the dates for the remaining matches of the European Qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off path involving the staff of Ukraine, in addition to diversifications to the calendar of some UEFA Nations League matches required to accommodate the postponed play-off matches.
The European Qualifiers Play-off between Scotland and Ukraine might be performed on 1 June and the winner will face Wales on 5 June within the Play-off ultimate.
The schedule of the UEFA Nations League teams A4 and B1 (which embrace the three groups concerned within the stated play-off path: Scotland, Ukraine and Wales) has been rearranged as follows:
1 June
A4 – Poland v Wales
4 June
B1 – Armenia v Republic of Ireland
8 June
A4 – Belgium v Poland
A4 – Wales v Netherlands
B1 – Scotland v Armenia
B1 – Republic of Ireland v Ukraine
11 June
A4 – Netherlands v Poland
A4 – Wales v Belgium
14 June
A4 – Netherlands v Wales
A4 – Poland v Belgium
21 September
B1 – Scotland v Ukraine
24 September
B1 – Scotland v Republic of Ireland
B1 – Armenia v Ukraine
27 September
B1 – Republic of Ireland v Armenia
B1 – Ukraine v Scotland
The venues and kick-off occasions of those rearranged fixtures might be confirmed in the end. All matches of the 2 teams not talked about above stay scheduled as initially foreseen.